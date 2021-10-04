Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: View of London as Fuel Shortage Crisis Continues
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/kremlin-believes-putin-zelensky-unlikely-to-meet-in-2021-1089647806.html
Kremlin Believes Putin, Zelensky Unlikely to Meet in 2021
Kremlin Believes Putin, Zelensky Unlikely to Meet in 2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has never been against meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, but it is necessary to... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T11:09+0000
2021-10-04T11:09+0000
russia
ukraine
vladimir putin
dmitry peskov
volodymyr zelensky
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/01/1083766068_0:0:3042:1711_1920x0_80_0_0_8d3143131f6349af38d53e1118141d4d.jpg
This weekend, Zelensky said he was ready to meet with Putin behind closed doors. He said this could be a "very in-depth face-to-face conversation".Zelensky's office previously suggested that the Ukrainian president is ready to meet Putin - but only if the issue of territories that Kiev considers occupied is raised at the talks. In response, the Kremlin stressed that the issue of Crimea cannot be discussed at the potential summit, as the peninsula is a part of Russia.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/01/1083766068_313:0:3042:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_3af5857d080c3e3027a188248dd4415b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, vladimir putin, dmitry peskov, volodymyr zelensky

Kremlin Believes Putin, Zelensky Unlikely to Meet in 2021

11:09 GMT 04.10.2021
© Sputnik / Grigory SysoevRussian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at a congress of the ruling United Russia party in Moscow, Russia August 24, 2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at a congress of the ruling United Russia party in Moscow, Russia August 24, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has never been against meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, but it is necessary to decide what could be discussed, and negotiations are unlikely to take place this year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"To be honest, we see no prerequisites for this now. No new elements have appeared. President Putin has never rejected the possibility to meet, moreover, he has said he is ready to meet. But first, it would be proper to decide what the two presidents would discuss, and we see no progress here", Peskov told reporters when asked if the top-level negotiations could be held by the end of the year.

This weekend, Zelensky said he was ready to meet with Putin behind closed doors. He said this could be a "very in-depth face-to-face conversation".
© AFP 2021 / HANDOUTThis handout photograph taken and released by The Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on April 20, 2021, shows Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking during his late evening address in Kiev.
This handout photograph taken and released by The Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on April 20, 2021, shows Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking during his late evening address in Kiev. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
This handout photograph taken and released by The Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on April 20, 2021, shows Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking during his late evening address in Kiev.
© AFP 2021 / HANDOUT
Zelensky's office previously suggested that the Ukrainian president is ready to meet Putin - but only if the issue of territories that Kiev considers occupied is raised at the talks. In response, the Kremlin stressed that the issue of Crimea cannot be discussed at the potential summit, as the peninsula is a part of Russia.
1000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:51 GMTSunak Vows Probe Into Pandora Papers Data Leak as He Denies Profit From Offshore Schemes
11:42 GMTChina Plans to Build Special Site for Weekly Launch of Long March 8 Rockets
11:36 GMTRussian Military Reports 1st Underwater Launch of Zircon Missile From Nuclear Submarine - Video
11:27 GMTRussian Diplomat Says US, Allies Should Take on Bulk of Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan
11:24 GMTDutch Asylum Minister Apologises for Comment on Excessive Migration From Afghanistan
11:10 GMTSituation in London as Fuel Shortage Crisis Continues
11:09 GMTKremlin Believes Putin, Zelensky Unlikely to Meet in 2021
11:01 GMTUK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Addresses Conservative Party Conference
11:01 GMTPandora Leaks: Major Tory Donor Mohamed Amersi Key in Controversial Multimillion Uzbekistan Deal
10:50 GMTGreek Police Arrest Suspect Over Attack on Anti-Racist Protest, Report Says
10:50 GMTTaliban Claims It's Eliminated Daesh Terror Cell in Kabul
10:43 GMTJohnson to Announce This Week That UK Will Aim for 100% Renewable Energy by 2035, Reports Suggest
10:24 GMTClimate Protesters Target London After Being Banned From Highways - Photos, Videos
10:21 GMTKremlin Says Pandora Papers Show US is Largest Tax Haven Despite Vows to Fight Money Laundering
10:13 GMTCumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting for 15th Consecutive Day
10:12 GMTVP Kamala Harris Pictured in DC With Husband After Secret Trip to California
10:12 GMTNuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation Chief to Meet With Lavrov in Russia
10:08 GMTSyrian President and Jordan's King Speak for the First Time in a Decade
09:55 GMTUK Fuel Crisis: British Military Starts to Deliver Petrol to Filling Stations in London, South East
09:46 GMTThree Women Attacked With a Hammer After Sexual Assaults in Famous Street in Central London