https://sputniknews.com/20211004/kremlin-believes-putin-zelensky-unlikely-to-meet-in-2021-1089647806.html

Kremlin Believes Putin, Zelensky Unlikely to Meet in 2021

Kremlin Believes Putin, Zelensky Unlikely to Meet in 2021

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has never been against meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, but it is necessary to... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-04T11:09+0000

2021-10-04T11:09+0000

2021-10-04T11:09+0000

russia

ukraine

vladimir putin

dmitry peskov

volodymyr zelensky

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/01/1083766068_0:0:3042:1711_1920x0_80_0_0_8d3143131f6349af38d53e1118141d4d.jpg

This weekend, Zelensky said he was ready to meet with Putin behind closed doors. He said this could be a "very in-depth face-to-face conversation".Zelensky's office previously suggested that the Ukrainian president is ready to meet Putin - but only if the issue of territories that Kiev considers occupied is raised at the talks. In response, the Kremlin stressed that the issue of Crimea cannot be discussed at the potential summit, as the peninsula is a part of Russia.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine, vladimir putin, dmitry peskov, volodymyr zelensky