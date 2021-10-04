https://sputniknews.com/20211004/indian-ministers-son-charged-with-murder-rioting-after-arson-claims-nine-lives-1089654799.html

Indian Minister's Son Charged With Murder, Rioting After Arson Claims Nine Lives

At least nine died, including four farmers and a journalist, in India's Uttar Pradesh state on 3 October, after SUVs in the convoy of federal Minister of State... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

The Uttar Pradesh government in India has charged Ashish Mishra, son of federal minister of state for home affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra, with murder after farmers alleged that the former was at the wheel of an SUV that ran over some of their number while staging a protest.Farm leaders, campaigning against three farm laws passed by the federal government a year ago, intensified their protests on Monday, refusing to cremate the mortal remains of four farmers, killed in Sunday's violence if the accused were not arrested. Clashes broke out after vehicles in the minister's convoy allegedly ran over farmers who had blocked the road as part of a protest against the federal government's contentious farm laws. One journalist was among those killed in the sporadic arson that ensued as vehicles were ignited by rioters. Four of those killed were in the vehicles that were burnt. Relief Announced for Bereaved FamiliesThe farmers refused to remove and cremate the bodies of those who died in the arson from the protest site demanding action against the federal minister and his son among others. After discussions with government officials, the farmers agreed to remove the road blockade on the assurances that the family of the bereaved farmers will be given an ex-gratia payment of INR4.5 million ($60,500) along with a government job for one member. Top Opposition Leaders Head for Uttar Pradesh, Many Detained, Arrested The Uttar Pradesh government has sealed the riot-hit area in the state and denied entry to top politicians from across political parties heading to meet the families of the farmers killed in the clashes. Referring to strict restrictions imposed in the BJP-ruled state, prominent Kashmiri leader, Omar Abdullah, made a jibe about the federal government, describing Uttar Pradesh as the "new J&K" (the former state of Jammu and Kashmir has seen long periods of strict restrictions imposed in view of disturbed law and order situation). Both top Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was put under arrest and forbidden to meet the affected kin and Punjab Deputy Chief Sukhjinder Randhawa was detained in the state.The Aam Aadmi Party, which is the governing party in Delhi, has announced a nationwide stir to protest against the killing of the four farmers in Uttar Pradesh state.

