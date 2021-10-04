Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: View of London as Fuel Shortage Crisis Continues
Dollar banknotes - Sputnik International, 1920
Pandora Papers
The Pandora Papers is the biggest trove of leaked offshore data, comprising 11.9 million files "exposing" the alleged secret wealth and dealings of the world's richest and most powerful. The documents were released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/indian-government-to-investigate-cases-revealed-in-pandora-papers-1089654649.html
Indian Government to Investigate Cases Revealed in Pandora Papers
Indian Government to Investigate Cases Revealed in Pandora Papers
On Sunday, the International Consortium of International Journalists (ICIJ) revealed offshore "secrets" of wealthy elites from more than 200 countries. The... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T14:47+0000
2021-10-04T14:47+0000
pandora papers
finance ministry
tax
politics
crime
politics
tax evasion
tax
india
politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089654036_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_890760758d105eb43bd22b749077c1c4.jpg
The Indian Finance Ministry has promised a probe into the dealings unearthed by the Pandora Papers, the latest leak of offshore financial records of some of the world’s richest and most powerful people, adding that appropriate action would be taken in such cases according to the law.“It may be noted that following earlier similar such leaks in the form of ICIJ, HSBC, Panama Papers and Paradise Papers, the Government has already enacted the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015 with an aim to curb black money, or undisclosed foreign assets and income by imposing suitable tax and penalty on such income”, the statement further read.The federal Finance Ministry said that the names of only a few Indians (legal entities as well as individuals) have appeared so far in the media and even the ICIJ website has not yet released the names and other particulars of all the entities.The website of ICIJ suggests that information will be released in phases and structured data connected to the Pandora Papers investigation will be published only in the coming days on its Offshore Leaks Database.As per the ministry, the investigation will be monitored through the Multi-Agency Group (MAG), headed by the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT). There will be representations from the Enforcement Directorate, the Reserve Bank of India, and the Financial Intelligence Unit – India (FIU - India).More than 300 Indian businessmen are said to have used complex offshore trusts to hide assets, according to the Pandora Papers.The investigation was carried out by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which involved The Indian Express in India, among some 150 media outlets.According to a report in The Indian Express, the Pandora Papers leak is “a one-year investigation of data linked to India… reveals how individuals and businesses, many already under the scanner, are pushing the envelope to evade detection, using loopholes in the law at home and the lax jurisdiction of tax havens”.The report notes that while there are over 300 Indian names in the leaked data, the offshore holdings of as many as “60 prominent individuals and companies” will be revealed in the coming days.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089654036_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ab528957a24f26125416f66c5a7825a3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
finance ministry, tax, politics, crime, politics, tax evasion, tax, india, politics, finance, tax evasion, crime, politics, indian ministry of finance, india

Indian Government to Investigate Cases Revealed in Pandora Papers

14:47 GMT 04.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / LOIC VENANCEThis photograph illustration shows a woman's shadow cast on the logo of Pandora Papers, in Lavau-sur-Loire, western France, on October 4, 2021
This photograph illustration shows a woman's shadow cast on the logo of Pandora Papers, in Lavau-sur-Loire, western France, on October 4, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / LOIC VENANCE
Subscribe
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
On Sunday, the International Consortium of International Journalists (ICIJ) revealed offshore "secrets" of wealthy elites from more than 200 countries. The investigation, dubbed the Pandora Papers, includes nearly 12 million leaked files revealing 29,000 off-the-shelf companies and private trusts set up by 14 global corporate services firms.
The Indian Finance Ministry has promised a probe into the dealings unearthed by the Pandora Papers, the latest leak of offshore financial records of some of the world’s richest and most powerful people, adding that appropriate action would be taken in such cases according to the law.

“With a view to ensure effective investigation in these cases, the government will also proactively engage with foreign jurisdictions for obtaining information in respect of relevant taxpayers/entities. The federal government is also part of an Inter-Governmental Group that ensures collaboration and experience sharing to effectively address tax risks associated with such leaks”.

“It may be noted that following earlier similar such leaks in the form of ICIJ, HSBC, Panama Papers and Paradise Papers, the Government has already enacted the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015 with an aim to curb black money, or undisclosed foreign assets and income by imposing suitable tax and penalty on such income”, the statement further read.
The federal Finance Ministry said that the names of only a few Indians (legal entities as well as individuals) have appeared so far in the media and even the ICIJ website has not yet released the names and other particulars of all the entities.
The website of ICIJ suggests that information will be released in phases and structured data connected to the Pandora Papers investigation will be published only in the coming days on its Offshore Leaks Database.
As per the ministry, the investigation will be monitored through the Multi-Agency Group (MAG), headed by the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT). There will be representations from the Enforcement Directorate, the Reserve Bank of India, and the Financial Intelligence Unit – India (FIU - India).
More than 300 Indian businessmen are said to have used complex offshore trusts to hide assets, according to the Pandora Papers.
The investigation was carried out by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which involved The Indian Express in India, among some 150 media outlets.
According to a report in The Indian Express, the Pandora Papers leak is “a one-year investigation of data linked to India… reveals how individuals and businesses, many already under the scanner, are pushing the envelope to evade detection, using loopholes in the law at home and the lax jurisdiction of tax havens”.
The report notes that while there are over 300 Indian names in the leaked data, the offshore holdings of as many as “60 prominent individuals and companies” will be revealed in the coming days.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:23 GMTGOP Senate Leader McConnell Tells Biden Dems Need No 'Republican Cooperation' to Raise Debt Limit
15:19 GMTAngry London Drivers Drag Climate Activists off Road to Clear Traffic Jam
15:14 GMTTaiwan Calls for Security Cooperation With Australia As Chinese Jets Perform Frequent Fly-bys
14:58 GMTUS Soccer Appoints Investigator as It Becomes Latest Sport Caught Up in #MeToo Scandal
14:47 GMTIndian Government to Investigate Cases Revealed in Pandora Papers
14:46 GMTNord Stream 2 Operator Starts Filling First String of Pipeline With Gas
14:31 GMTPompeo Warns Biden Administration's Immigration Policy May Kill 'Kids All Across America'
14:31 GMTStar Trek Icon Shatner and Blue Origin VP Confirmed to Fly on New Shepard Spacecraft 12 October
13:56 GMTTurkish Navy Prevents Malta-Flagged Boat From Drilling in Mediterranean, Defence Ministry Says
13:55 GMTMontenegrin President and His Son Use Offshore Companies to Hide Property, NGO Says
13:50 GMTUK Pharmacies Seeing Less Medicine Deliveries Due to Fuel Crisis, Pharmacy Association Says
13:26 GMTEx-White House Press Sec Grisham Says It Was a Mistake to Work For Trump
13:25 GMTPandora Papers: Legendary Cricketer Tendulkar's Firm Denies Wrongdoing in Hiding Wealth
13:16 GMTGeorge Floyd Statue in New York Vandalised for the Second Time - Photo
13:13 GMTUS Supreme Court to Return to Bench, With Cases on Abortion, Gun Rights to Be Heard
13:10 GMTFurious Farmers Protest at Conservative Conference Over Boris' 'Pigs Die' Comment in TV Interview
13:05 GMTLavrov Points to Importance of Fulfillment of Putin-Erdogan Agreements on Idlib
13:00 GMTDeutsche Bank Drops Risky Clients Following Jeffrey Epstein Sex Scandal, Report Says
13:00 GMTSpanish Court Rules in Favour of Shakira in Tax Fraud Case
12:54 GMTBiden Says Looking Forward to Working With New Japanese Prime Minister