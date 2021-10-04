https://sputniknews.com/20211004/greek-police-arrest-suspect-over-attack-on-anti-racist-protest-report-says-1089647202.html

Greek Police Arrest Suspect Over Attack on Anti-Racist Protest, Report Says

Greek Police Arrest Suspect Over Attack on Anti-Racist Protest, Report Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Greek man was arrested in Attica, a historical Greek region that encompasses the capital city of Athens, in connection with an attack on...

The attacker was recognised by the police in a video where his face and his swastika tattoo could be seen. He is known to support the Propatria organisation, an extreme right-wing nationalist group, the newspaper said.The man was previously arrested in 2019 for similar actions.Participants of the Movement United Against Racism and Fascist Threat (KEERFA) gathered at a square in the Neo Iraklio district to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the conviction of the outlawed neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn on Sunday. The man, alongside 15 others, attacked the participants of the KEERFA movement, leaving three people injured.On 7 October 2020, a Greek court ruled that Golden Dawn was a criminal organisation and its members were guilty of a slew of violent crimes, including murder.

