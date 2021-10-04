Greek Police Arrest Suspect Over Attack on Anti-Racist Protest, Report Says
10:50 GMT 04.10.2021 (Updated: 11:00 GMT 04.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Thanassis Stavrakis Protesters chant slogans in front of Riot police cordon outside a hotel where bailout inspectors were due to resume talks with the Greek government in Athens, on Monday, May 1, 2017.
© AP Photo / Thanassis Stavrakis
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Greek man was arrested in Attica, a historical Greek region that encompasses the capital city of Athens, in connection with an attack on members of an anti-fascist group during a demonstration on Sunday, the Greek newspaper Kathimerini has reported.
The attacker was recognised by the police in a video where his face and his swastika tattoo could be seen. He is known to support the Propatria organisation, an extreme right-wing nationalist group, the newspaper said.
Το βίντεο από το πέσιμο που δέχτηκε το ΚΕΕΡΦΑ στο Ν.Ηράκλειο από φασίστες.#antireport #antifa pic.twitter.com/BiEdqpsHtX— Եհҽմɾցíɑ_ցօҽԵíɑ ⛧ (@Theurgia_Goetia) October 3, 2021
The man was previously arrested in 2019 for similar actions.
© AP Photo / Yorgos KarahalisSupporters of Greece's extreme right Golden Dawn raise torches during a rally commemorating a 1996 military incident which cost the lives of three Greek navy officers and brought Greece and Turkey to the brink of war, in Athens, on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019
Supporters of Greece's extreme right Golden Dawn raise torches during a rally commemorating a 1996 military incident which cost the lives of three Greek navy officers and brought Greece and Turkey to the brink of war, in Athens, on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019
© AP Photo / Yorgos Karahalis
Participants of the Movement United Against Racism and Fascist Threat (KEERFA) gathered at a square in the Neo Iraklio district to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the conviction of the outlawed neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn on Sunday. The man, alongside 15 others, attacked the participants of the KEERFA movement, leaving three people injured.
On 7 October 2020, a Greek court ruled that Golden Dawn was a criminal organisation and its members were guilty of a slew of violent crimes, including murder.