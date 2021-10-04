https://sputniknews.com/20211004/gop-senate-leader-mcconnell-tells-biden-dems-need-no-republican-cooperation-to-raise-debt-limit-1089657973.html

GOP Senate Leader McConnell Tells Biden Dems Need No Republican Cooperation to Raise Debt Limit

GOP Senate Leader McConnell Tells Biden Dems Need No Republican Cooperation to Raise Debt Limit

The Republicans have been adamant in their refusal to support the Democrat plan to raise the US debt ceiling so that the United States does not default on its... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-04T15:23+0000

2021-10-04T15:23+0000

2021-10-04T16:51+0000

us

mitch mcconnell

joe biden

democrats

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089659615_0:102:2806:1680_1920x0_80_0_0_8c87ff5daaad6b46a212a70eaa5336b4.jpg

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell penned a letter to President Joe Biden, repeating that the Democrats will not get support from the Republicans to raise the debt ceiling.McConnell pointed out that Biden himself joined Senate Democrats in opposing the increase of the debt limit in 2003, 2004 and 2006, making Republicans do that themselves."You explained on the Senate floor that your 'no' votes did not mean you wanted the majority to let the country default, but rather that the President's party had to take responsibility for a policy agenda which you opposed. Your view then is our view now", Minority Leader explained.He also said that, in his view, Biden's Democratic majorities "have no plan on of their own to avoid default".McConnell's statement echoes a sentiment that has been consistently voiced by GOP lawmakers in regard to the debt ceiling. The Republicans have criticised the initiative amid the Democrats struggling to push two major spending bills through Congress - legislation that has been vehemently opposed by the GOP and dubbed a "reckless spending spree".

monti The US has defaulted before... contrary to popular belief that it cannot default... second default coming right up... 1

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

us, mitch mcconnell, joe biden, democrats