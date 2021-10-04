GOP Senate Leader McConnell Tells Biden Dems Need No Republican Cooperation to Raise Debt Limit
15:23 GMT 04.10.2021 (Updated: 16:51 GMT 04.10.2021)
The Republicans have been adamant in their refusal to support the Democrat plan to raise the US debt ceiling so that the United States does not default on its debts.
US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell penned a letter to President Joe Biden, repeating that the Democrats will not get support from the Republicans to raise the debt ceiling.
"Bipartisanship is not a light switch that Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer may flip on to borrow money and flip off to spend it," McConnell writes. "Republicans' position is simple. We have no list of demands. For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well."
McConnell pointed out that Biden himself joined Senate Democrats in opposing the increase of the debt limit in 2003, 2004 and 2006, making Republicans do that themselves.
"You explained on the Senate floor that your 'no' votes did not mean you wanted the majority to let the country default, but rather that the President's party had to take responsibility for a policy agenda which you opposed. Your view then is our view now", Minority Leader explained.
He also said that, in his view, Biden's Democratic majorities "have no plan on of their own to avoid default".
My letter to President Biden this morning on congressional Democrats’ duty to handle the debt limit: pic.twitter.com/U3G9QMPJwY— Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) October 4, 2021
McConnell's statement echoes a sentiment that has been consistently voiced by GOP lawmakers in regard to the debt ceiling. The Republicans have criticised the initiative amid the Democrats struggling to push two major spending bills through Congress - legislation that has been vehemently opposed by the GOP and dubbed a "reckless spending spree".