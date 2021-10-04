https://sputniknews.com/20211004/george-floyd-statue-in-new-york-vandalised-for-the-second-time---photo-1089650590.html

George Floyd Statue in New York Vandalised for the Second Time - Photo

George Floyd Statue in New York Vandalised for the Second Time - Photo

The bust was defaced for the first time just five days after it was unveiled in Brooklyn in June. 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

The statue to George Floyd in Union Square was vandalised on Saturday, NBC New York reported citing authorities. According to police, a security video from the site shows a man throwing blue paint on the sculpture at around 10 a.m. (2 p.m. GMT) and then running away.An investigation is underway, and no suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.The sculpture was put in the park on Thursday, as part of an art composition, alongside statues of the late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, who was shot by police officers in Kentucky last year.George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis, died in May 2020, after a violent arrest. Police officer Derek Chauvin, who tried to arrest Floyd, knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes, while Floyd complained he could not breathe and then lost consciousness.The incident was filmed and went viral online, which resulted in a wave of nationwide rallies against police brutality. Some of the protests quickly turned into riots complete with acts of vandalism and property destruction. In June 2021, Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for killing Floyd.

