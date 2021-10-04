Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/fumio-kishida-becomes-new-prime-minister-of-japan--1089637704.html
Fumio Kishida Becomes New Prime Minister of Japan
Fumio Kishida Becomes New Prime Minister of Japan
Last week, Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) chose Kishida as its new leader. This came as former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in early September... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T04:45+0000
2021-10-04T05:16+0000
asia
japan
fumio kishida
taro kono
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103335/96/1033359629_0:144:3129:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_0b0c32db961d2037a57a195e2e0bfc6d.jpg
Japanese lawmakers voted on 4 October to approve the country's ex-Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida as new prime minister. Kishida is now expected to announce a cabinet after the government resigned earlier today.The LDP chose Fumio Kishida as its new leader last week. Japanese media earlier suggested that Toshimitsu Motegi is set to be retained as foreign minister in the new cabinet, while Shunichi Suzuki will be tapped as finance minister and Hirokazu Matsuno - as chief cabinet secretary. Kishida reportedly plans to dissolve the House of Representatives on 14 October. According to NHK, an election for Japan's lower house will be convened on 31 October.Kishida's main rival in the elections, Taro Kono, was previously put in charge of the party's public relations. For the past several years, Kono has not held a post below minister. He used to head the Foreign Ministry and the Defence Ministry, then he became minister for administrative reform and was responsible for vaccinations. Japanese media outlets have already called this appointment a "demotion".In September, former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced his decision to step down amid plummeting popularity over his handling of the coronavirus response, including the slow rollout of vaccines. Four people were bidding for the post — Vaccination Minister Taro Kono, former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, former Interior Minister Sanae Takaichi, and LDP Executive Acting Secretary General Seiko Noda.
https://sputniknews.com/20210929/next-japanese-prime-minister-kishida-promises-to-focus-on-security-diplomacy-1089517237.html
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them.I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure.My experience with him was great,He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions.After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203,Emaildrnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com
1
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
0
2
asia
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103335/96/1033359629_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d6afb8230476ccb40bb01ec97e8cbb5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia, japan, fumio kishida, taro kono

Fumio Kishida Becomes New Prime Minister of Japan

04:45 GMT 04.10.2021 (Updated: 05:16 GMT 04.10.2021)
© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev / Go to the photo bankJapanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida. File photo
Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Last week, Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) chose Kishida as its new leader. This came as former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in early September announced he wasn't running run for the head of the LDP.
Japanese lawmakers voted on 4 October to approve the country's ex-Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida as new prime minister. Kishida is now expected to announce a cabinet after the government resigned earlier today.
The LDP chose Fumio Kishida as its new leader last week. Japanese media earlier suggested that Toshimitsu Motegi is set to be retained as foreign minister in the new cabinet, while Shunichi Suzuki will be tapped as finance minister and Hirokazu Matsuno - as chief cabinet secretary.
Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida poses for a picture following a press conference at the Liberal Democratic Party (LPD) headquarters after he was elected as the party president in Tokyo, Japan September 29, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
Next Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Promises to Focus on Security, Diplomacy
29 September, 12:20 GMT
Kishida reportedly plans to dissolve the House of Representatives on 14 October. According to NHK, an election for Japan's lower house will be convened on 31 October.
Kishida's main rival in the elections, Taro Kono, was previously put in charge of the party's public relations. For the past several years, Kono has not held a post below minister. He used to head the Foreign Ministry and the Defence Ministry, then he became minister for administrative reform and was responsible for vaccinations. Japanese media outlets have already called this appointment a "demotion".
In September, former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced his decision to step down amid plummeting popularity over his handling of the coronavirus response, including the slow rollout of vaccines. Four people were bidding for the post — Vaccination Minister Taro Kono, former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, former Interior Minister Sanae Takaichi, and LDP Executive Acting Secretary General Seiko Noda.
010001
Discuss
Popular comments
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them.I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure.My experience with him was great,He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions.After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203,Emaildrnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com
Bradley Marcus
4 October, 07:58 GMT1
100000
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
Thomas Hodged
4 October, 08:34 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:45 GMTChile’s Presidency Refutes Pandora Papers Accusations Against Pinera
05:09 GMTEvergrande Halts Trading on Hong Kong Stock Exchange to Announce 'Major Transaction'
04:45 GMTFumio Kishida Becomes New Prime Minister of Japan
04:44 GMTBioNTech CEO Predicts New Vaccine Formulas May Be Necessary in 2022
04:36 GMTZelensky Used Offshore Schemes Benefiting Family, Friends, OCCRP Says
04:30 GMTCzech Prime Minister Denies Using Offshore Scheme to Buy $22Mln Chateau in France
04:11 GMT6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits South Sandwich Island Region, EMSC Says
03:58 GMTAfghans Unlikely to 'Soon' Trust a US President After Chaotic Troop Withdrawal, Ambassador Suggests
03:57 GMTRepublican Representative Calls on Biden to Declare Disaster Over California Oil Spill
03:30 GMTFacebook Whistleblower Reveals Identity, Details How Platform Prioritizes Profit Over Public Safety
01:20 GMTTrading of China Evergrande Group Shares Halted in Hong Kong
00:48 GMTJapanese Government Resigns, Fumio Kishida to Take Office as New Prime Minister - Kyodo
00:11 GMTSwedish Cartoonist Who Depicted Prophet Muhammad as Dog Reportedly Killed in Car Accident
YesterdayChris Christie: 2020 Joe Biden is 'Dead And Buried' as US President Capitulates to Progressives
YesterdayPandora Papers Allege Aliyev Family Sold Over $540Mln Worth of UK Property - Reports
YesterdaySnowden Comments on Pandora Papers Saying Offshore Companies Still Compiling Secret Databases
YesterdayPandora Papers Say US Law Firm McKenzie Helped Create Modern Offshore System
YesterdayTwo Koreas Hold First Talks After North Korea Restores Hotlines Following Monthslong Radio Silence
YesterdayMet Police Officer From Same Unit as Sarah Everard Killer Charged With Rape
YesterdayTrump on Possible Clash With DeSantis in 2024: 'I'd Beat Him Like I Would Beat Everyone Else'