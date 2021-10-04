Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/frances-weather-service-declares-red-alert-in-southeast-over-heavy-rains-1089641177.html
France's Weather Service Declares Red Alert in Southeast Over Heavy Rains
France's Weather Service Declares Red Alert in Southeast Over Heavy Rains
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The French department of Bouches-du-Rhone has been placed under "red" alert, the highest level of weather danger, due to the risk of heavy...
"Expected accumulations [from precipitation] over the entire episode: Bouches-du-Rhone: 80 to 120 generalised, up to 150 to 180 mm on the east and locally up to 200/240 mm. Other departments: 80 to 120 mm generalised locally 150 mm", the agency said in a situation report.An orange alert over the rainstorm has been declared in neighbouring Vaucluse, Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Alpes-Maritimes, Var, and the Haute-Corse departments, the agency stated.
France's Weather Service Declares Red Alert in Southeast Over Heavy Rains

07:05 GMT 04.10.2021 (Updated: 07:11 GMT 04.10.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The French department of Bouches-du-Rhone has been placed under "red" alert, the highest level of weather danger, due to the risk of heavy rains and major flooding, according to the map of the Meteo France agency.
"Expected accumulations [from precipitation] over the entire episode: Bouches-du-Rhone: 80 to 120 generalised, up to 150 to 180 mm on the east and locally up to 200/240 mm. Other departments: 80 to 120 mm generalised locally 150 mm", the agency said in a situation report.
An orange alert over the rainstorm has been declared in neighbouring Vaucluse, Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Alpes-Maritimes, Var, and the Haute-Corse departments, the agency stated.
