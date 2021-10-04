https://sputniknews.com/20211004/frances-weather-service-declares-red-alert-in-southeast-over-heavy-rains-1089641177.html

France's Weather Service Declares Red Alert in Southeast Over Heavy Rains

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The French department of Bouches-du-Rhone has been placed under "red" alert, the highest level of weather danger, due to the risk of heavy...

"Expected accumulations [from precipitation] over the entire episode: Bouches-du-Rhone: 80 to 120 generalised, up to 150 to 180 mm on the east and locally up to 200/240 mm. Other departments: 80 to 120 mm generalised locally 150 mm", the agency said in a situation report.An orange alert over the rainstorm has been declared in neighbouring Vaucluse, Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Alpes-Maritimes, Var, and the Haute-Corse departments, the agency stated.

