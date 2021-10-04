Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/facebook-whistleblower-reveals-identity-details-how-platform-prioritizes-profit-over-public-safety-1089636415.html
Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Identity, Details How Platform Prioritizes Profit Over Public Safety
Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Identity, Details How Platform Prioritizes Profit Over Public Safety
Frances Haugen, a former product manager hired to combat election interference on Facebook, appeared on CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday, outing herself as the... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T03:30+0000
2021-10-04T03:29+0000
facebook
whistleblower
oversight
big tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106701/21/1067012164_0:66:1000:629_1920x0_80_0_0_613c55e9341d803f749c0d81e5a062eb.jpg
Haugen, 37, alleged in her "60 Minutes" interview that, while working at Facebook, she observed several "conflicts of interest between what was good for the public, and what was good for Facebook." Haugen worked at Google and other tech companies prior to joining Facebook in 2019. She noted that a fractured friendship over internet conspiracy theories fueled her desire to combat misinformation on the social media platform. She said that although CEO Mark Zuckerberg may have never envisioned Facebook becoming a "hateful platform" there can be deadly consequences, particularly in societies newly exposed to the internet, like Myanmar. Internal Facebook documents have been supplied to both the media and law enforcement. Materials obtained from Haugen by the Wall Street Journal laid the groundwork for "The Facebook Files."The scathing report cited Facebook's own vulnerability research, which consistently identified known ill effects, as well as the platform's failure to fix them. "Time and again, despite congressional hearings, its own pledges and numerous media exposés, the company didn’t fix them," the investigative piece details. Haugen will testify before US lawmakers on Tuesday to discuss the company's use of algorithms, particularly covering the events surrounding the time of the deadly January 6 riot at the US Capitol.The hearing is entitled: “Protecting Kids Online: Testimony from a Facebook Whistleblower.”
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Emaildrnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com. 
1
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106701/21/1067012164_125:0:1000:656_1920x0_80_0_0_d905e00b9f79d92e54941ddc34db85dc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
facebook, whistleblower, oversight, big tech

Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Identity, Details How Platform Prioritizes Profit Over Public Safety

03:30 GMT 04.10.2021
CC0 / / Facebook hand
Facebook hand - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Frances Haugen, a former product manager hired to combat election interference on Facebook, appeared on CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday, outing herself as the whistleblower who supplied the Wall Street Journal with internal Facebook documents that became the framework for a wide-ranging investigative series.
Haugen, 37, alleged in her "60 Minutes" interview that, while working at Facebook, she observed several "conflicts of interest between what was good for the public, and what was good for Facebook."

The issue became compounded after she observed the company repeatedly "optimizing its own interests," which, in most cases, amounted to "making more money," according to the former Facebook employee.

Haugen worked at Google and other tech companies prior to joining Facebook in 2019.
She noted that a fractured friendship over internet conspiracy theories fueled her desire to combat misinformation on the social media platform.

"The version of Facebook that exists today is tearing our societies apart and causing ethnic violence around the world," Haugen pointed out, before adding that "no one at Facebook is malevolent."

She said that although CEO Mark Zuckerberg may have never envisioned Facebook becoming a "hateful platform" there can be deadly consequences, particularly in societies newly exposed to the internet, like Myanmar.
Internal Facebook documents have been supplied to both the media and law enforcement. Materials obtained from Haugen by the Wall Street Journal laid the groundwork for "The Facebook Files."
The scathing report cited Facebook's own vulnerability research, which consistently identified known ill effects, as well as the platform's failure to fix them.
"Time and again, despite congressional hearings, its own pledges and numerous media exposés, the company didn’t fix them," the investigative piece details.
Haugen will testify before US lawmakers on Tuesday to discuss the company's use of algorithms, particularly covering the events surrounding the time of the deadly January 6 riot at the US Capitol.
The hearing is entitled: “Protecting Kids Online: Testimony from a Facebook Whistleblower.”
010003
Discuss
Popular comments
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Emaildrnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com. 
Bradley Marcus
4 October, 07:03 GMT1
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:45 GMTChile’s Presidency Refutes Pandora Papers Accusations Against Pinera
05:09 GMTEvergrande Halts Trading on Hong Kong Stock Exchange to Announce 'Major Transaction'
04:45 GMTFumio Kishida Becomes New Prime Minister of Japan
04:44 GMTBioNTech CEO Predicts New Vaccine Formulas May Be Necessary in 2022
04:36 GMTZelensky Used Offshore Schemes Benefiting Family, Friends, OCCRP Says
04:30 GMTCzech Prime Minister Denies Using Offshore Scheme to Buy $22Mln Chateau in France
04:11 GMT6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits South Sandwich Island Region, EMSC Says
03:58 GMTAfghans Unlikely to 'Soon' Trust a US President After Chaotic Troop Withdrawal, Ambassador Suggests
03:57 GMTRepublican Representative Calls on Biden to Declare Disaster Over California Oil Spill
03:30 GMTFacebook Whistleblower Reveals Identity, Details How Platform Prioritizes Profit Over Public Safety
01:20 GMTTrading of China Evergrande Group Shares Halted in Hong Kong
00:48 GMTJapanese Government Resigns, Fumio Kishida to Take Office as New Prime Minister - Kyodo
00:11 GMTSwedish Cartoonist Who Depicted Prophet Muhammad as Dog Reportedly Killed in Car Accident
YesterdayChris Christie: 2020 Joe Biden is 'Dead And Buried' as US President Capitulates to Progressives
YesterdayPandora Papers Allege Aliyev Family Sold Over $540Mln Worth of UK Property - Reports
YesterdaySnowden Comments on Pandora Papers Saying Offshore Companies Still Compiling Secret Databases
YesterdayPandora Papers Say US Law Firm McKenzie Helped Create Modern Offshore System
YesterdayTwo Koreas Hold First Talks After North Korea Restores Hotlines Following Monthslong Radio Silence
YesterdayMet Police Officer From Same Unit as Sarah Everard Killer Charged With Rape
YesterdayTrump on Possible Clash With DeSantis in 2024: 'I'd Beat Him Like I Would Beat Everyone Else'