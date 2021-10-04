https://sputniknews.com/20211004/facebook-whistleblower-reveals-identity-details-how-platform-prioritizes-profit-over-public-safety-1089636415.html

Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Identity, Details How Platform Prioritizes Profit Over Public Safety

Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Identity, Details How Platform Prioritizes Profit Over Public Safety

Frances Haugen, a former product manager hired to combat election interference on Facebook, appeared on CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday, outing herself as the... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-04T03:30+0000

2021-10-04T03:30+0000

2021-10-04T03:29+0000

facebook

whistleblower

oversight

big tech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106701/21/1067012164_0:66:1000:629_1920x0_80_0_0_613c55e9341d803f749c0d81e5a062eb.jpg

Haugen, 37, alleged in her "60 Minutes" interview that, while working at Facebook, she observed several "conflicts of interest between what was good for the public, and what was good for Facebook." Haugen worked at Google and other tech companies prior to joining Facebook in 2019. She noted that a fractured friendship over internet conspiracy theories fueled her desire to combat misinformation on the social media platform. She said that although CEO Mark Zuckerberg may have never envisioned Facebook becoming a "hateful platform" there can be deadly consequences, particularly in societies newly exposed to the internet, like Myanmar. Internal Facebook documents have been supplied to both the media and law enforcement. Materials obtained from Haugen by the Wall Street Journal laid the groundwork for "The Facebook Files."The scathing report cited Facebook's own vulnerability research, which consistently identified known ill effects, as well as the platform's failure to fix them. "Time and again, despite congressional hearings, its own pledges and numerous media exposés, the company didn’t fix them," the investigative piece details. Haugen will testify before US lawmakers on Tuesday to discuss the company's use of algorithms, particularly covering the events surrounding the time of the deadly January 6 riot at the US Capitol.The hearing is entitled: “Protecting Kids Online: Testimony from a Facebook Whistleblower.”

Bradley Marcus I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Emaildrnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com. 1

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

facebook, whistleblower, oversight, big tech