'We're Sorry': Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Slowly Coming Back Online After Six-Hour Outage

Facebook and Instagram appear to be coming back online after several hours of error messages and outages, according to users with Facebook's community of nearly 3 billion accounts. No official explanation for Monday's outage has been provided by Facebook. However, the company's engineering team has issued an apology alongside an announcement of the return of its services. Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer also confirmed minutes later that services were beginning to return. Instagram's public relations crew issued a similar statement via Twitter. As Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram experienced similar issues between 11:45 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET, experts have linked the suspension of services to a change within the flagship platform's domain name system (DNS) entryway. The action taken - whether deliberate or by accident - would explain the subsequent impact to the apps contained within Facebook's online ecology. The six-hour outage is the longest downtime for Facebook and its flagship platform since March 2019, when the company's online services were suspended for nearly 24 hours due to an alleged technical error "that triggered a cascading series of issues," according to a Facebook spokesperson.Earlier on Monday, Schroepfer noted that company teams were "working as fast as possible to debug and restore" ongoing networking issues plaguing the platforms. DownDetector, a website that compiles real-time, user-based outage reports and offers status updates, reported that it had amassed more than 14 million collective reports for Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger.

