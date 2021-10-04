Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/experts-estimate-losses-from-facebook-instagram-whatsapp-outages-at-160mln-1089666422.html
Experts Estimate Losses From Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Outages at $160Mln
Experts Estimate Losses From Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Outages at $160Mln
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The losses from the mass outages of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are estimated at $160 million, experts from the Internet monitoring and... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T23:06+0000
2021-10-04T23:05+0000
facebook
shutdown
social media
instagram
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101901/26/1019012684_0:68:1300:799_1920x0_80_0_0_97305dd7e78f7d1a60e1008339482f1a.jpg
"With Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger down for over one hour and counting, the Cost of Shutdown Tool (COST) calculates a rough estimate of ~$160m in losses to the global economy," NetBlocks wrote on Twitter.The organization reports that the social networks and messenger "are currently experiencing outages in multiple countries; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering."Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg himself has lost some $6.6 billion due to the disruptions and fell to the sixth place in the list of the richest people in the world, according to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List.The hourslong global outage appeared to be corrected after platforms were down for nearly seven hours, with Facebook issuing a statement that said: "we’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now."A follow-up statement issued by Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer acknowledged that it "may take some time to get to 100%," before offering apologies to businesses and individuals who depend on the platform.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101901/26/1019012684_72:0:1228:867_1920x0_80_0_0_4b6bbee38beeea257b73837f7eb312b6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
facebook, shutdown, social media, instagram

Experts Estimate Losses From Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Outages at $160Mln

23:06 GMT 04.10.2021
© East News / IsopixSocial media
Social media - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© East News / Isopix
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The losses from the mass outages of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are estimated at $160 million, experts from the Internet monitoring and cybersecurity organization NetBlocks reported on Monday.
"With Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger down for over one hour and counting, the Cost of Shutdown Tool (COST) calculates a rough estimate of ~$160m in losses to the global economy," NetBlocks wrote on Twitter.
The organization reports that the social networks and messenger "are currently experiencing outages in multiple countries; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering."
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg himself has lost some $6.6 billion due to the disruptions and fell to the sixth place in the list of the richest people in the world, according to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List.
The hourslong global outage appeared to be corrected after platforms were down for nearly seven hours, with Facebook issuing a statement that said: "we’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now."
A follow-up statement issued by Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer acknowledged that it "may take some time to get to 100%," before offering apologies to businesses and individuals who depend on the platform.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:30 GMTFormer Catalan Leader Puigdemont Urges Spanish Courts to Stop Trying to Extradite Him
23:06 GMTExperts Estimate Losses From Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Outages at $160Mln
22:40 GMTUS Trade Chief Says Not Ruling Out Starting New Trade Probe on China
22:16 GMTOil Prices Hit Seven-Year High in US Sparking Economic Unease
22:00 GMT'We're Sorry': Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Slowly Coming Back Online After Six-Hour Outage
22:00 GMTParis Regrets Algeria's Decision to Recall Envoy From Paris - French Foreign Ministry
21:35 GMT‘We Are Going to Get Back to Vienna’: Iran’s FM Says JCPOA Talks to Resume by ‘Early November’
21:30 GMTSpanish Tax Agency to Investigate Pandora Papers Tax Evasion Cases - Treasury
21:05 GMTWall Street Plunges on Inflation Woes Monday, Tech Stocks Lead Losses With 2.1% Drop
21:05 GMTWhite House Says Recent Facebook Revelations Show Self-Regulation of Content ‘Not Working’
20:56 GMTTelegram Reigns Supreme in Wake of Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Global Outage
20:48 GMTDonald Trump Claims Nobody Has Done More ‘For Christianity’ Than Him
20:42 GMTUK PM BoJo Mocks His ‘Build Back Better’ Slogan With Beer And Fish 'n' Chips
20:11 GMTCDC Releases New Safety Guidelines Ahead of Looming Holiday Season
19:41 GMTDog the Bounty Hunter Hands Over Brian Laundrie Evidence to Authorities
19:02 GMTState Dept: US is 'Ready to Meet With North Korea Without Preconditions'
18:51 GMT'Beverly Hillbillies': Melania's Top Aide Feared Trump Kids Would Embarrass the US at Visit to UK
18:37 GMTData of Over 1.5 Billion Facebook Users Reportedly Being Sold on Hacker Forum Amid Worldwide Outage
18:35 GMTIran Denies Claims It Targets Israeli Businesspeople in Cyprus
18:20 GMTIs Ole Gunnar Solskjær Taking a Gamble by Not Playing Cristiano Ronaldo in Every Man Utd Game?