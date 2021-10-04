Donald Trump Claims Nobody Has Done More ‘For Christianity’ Than Him

It was during a phone interview with host Gene Bailey that the 75-year-old former commander-in-chief was given the opportunity to share a message to his religious supporters after being asked to explain why the supporters watching should remain “engaged with him.”Trump referenced "getting rid of" the Johnson Amendment — legislation that prohibits all organizations, including houses of worship, from endorsing political candidates. Trump described it as "a very bad thing and very costly."He even implied receiving more credit for what he has done for the evangelical community than what he did for the Jewish community in America, "but Israel's a very important element, so nobody's done what I've done and I'm very happy to do it."Trump also took the opportunity to criticize US President Joe Biden and his administration, which he claims “cheated very much on what they really think of organized religions and frankly Christianity.”Many Trump critics shared their reaction throughout Twitter in reference to the religious implications made by the 45th president — with one user tweeting “This is truly a sign of DESPERATION! What a TRAGEDY!”
Former US President Donald Trump called into the religious-right “Flashpoint” program Thursday and claimed how nobody’s done more for Christianity or for religion itself than him.
It was during a phone interview with host Gene Bailey that the 75-year-old former commander-in-chief was given the opportunity to share a message to his religious supporters after being asked to explain why the supporters watching should remain “engaged with him.”
"Nobody has done more for Christianity or for evangelicals—or for religion itself—than I have, [doing] so many different things," he responded.
Trump referenced "getting rid of" the Johnson Amendment — legislation that prohibits all organizations, including houses of worship, from endorsing political candidates. Trump described it as "a very bad thing and very costly."
He even implied receiving more credit for what he has done for the evangelical community than what he did for the Jewish community in America, "but Israel's a very important element, so nobody's done what I've done and I'm very happy to do it."
Trump also took the opportunity to criticize US President Joe Biden and his administration, which he claims “cheated very much on what they really think of organized religions and frankly Christianity.”
“I said that Biden was going to be bad; he’s turned out to be far worse than anybody ever thought,” Trump added.
Many Trump critics shared their reaction throughout Twitter in reference to the religious implications made by the 45th president — with one user tweeting “This is truly a sign of DESPERATION! What a TRAGEDY!”