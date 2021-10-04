Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: View of London as Fuel Shortage Crisis Continues
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/deutsche-bank-drops-risky-clients-following-jeffrey-epstein-sex-scandal-report-says-1089652585.html
Deutsche Bank Drops Risky Clients Following Jeffrey Epstein Sex Scandal, Report Says
Deutsche Bank Drops Risky Clients Following Jeffrey Epstein Sex Scandal, Report Says
The German bank was hit with a multimillion dollar fine last year after it was accused by a US regulator of “compliance failures”, which led to the processing... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T13:00+0000
2021-10-04T13:32+0000
business
jeffrey epstein
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/12/1083407764_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_5fb7a748a84ff0581f5d1600f4591344.jpg
Deutsche Bank has dropped risky clients following the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal, the Financial Times (FT) reported. Stefan Simon, the bank’s chief administrative officer, who spoke with the newspaper, revealed that following Epstein’s arrest, Deutsche Bank conducted an internal analysis looking for "other cases of clients who were onboarded in the past but should be viewed differently today".Following the examination, the bank severed ties with a “very small number” of wealthy clients with criminal records, Mr Simon said, without elaborating on the wrongdoings. He noted that the legal issues were different from Epstein’s.The bank’s chief administrative officer was responsible for Deutsche Bank’s compliance overhaul, which resulted in the replacement of almost half of the control functions’ senior staff. Mr Simon admits that the bank had been lagged behind its competitors in anti-financial crime controls.Jeffrey Epstein Case and Accusations Against Deutsche BankFrom former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Bill Clinton to Donald Trump, Bill Gates, and the second son of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew, it seems the late financier rubbed shoulders with just about all the powers that be. Allegations of sexual abuse against him first appeared at the beginning of the 2000s, but it wasn’t until 2008 that he pleaded guilty to procuring a minor for prostitution.Epstein served a short jail sentence that was later changed to house arrest after 13 months. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender. His criminal case didn’t make him a pariah and his friends and acquaintances in high places, such as Prince Andrew, maintained relationships with him.Allegations of sexual abuse continued haunting him over the years, but they didn’t lead to court cases. However, everything changed in July 2019, when Epstein was arrested on charges of running a sex trafficking network of minors. He didn’t live to see trial. On 10 August 2019, he was found hanging in his cell. His death was ruled a suicide, although some individuals have expressed doubt about that, claiming he could have been killed by his powerful friends who were afraid of being implicated in the scandal.The subsequent investigation revealed that Deutsche Bank didn’t properly monitor the financial activity of Epstein, whose net worth was estimated to be in the millions (other reports suggest he was a billionaire). According to New York state regulators, the bank should have conducted a thorough investigation into Epstein given his past criminal misconduct. Instead, the bank processed hundreds of transactions totalling millions of dollars. They included:Last July, Deutsche Bank was hit with a $150 million fine, while its chief executive Christian Sewing acknowledged that it was a “critical mistake” to do business with Epstein.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/12/1083407764_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2ee4a9e596b064462d3a308ece9ec085.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
business, jeffrey epstein

Deutsche Bank Drops Risky Clients Following Jeffrey Epstein Sex Scandal, Report Says

13:00 GMT 04.10.2021 (Updated: 13:32 GMT 04.10.2021)
© AP Photo / John MinchilloIn this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, gestures as she speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, in New York
In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, gestures as she speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© AP Photo / John Minchillo
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The German bank was hit with a multimillion dollar fine last year after it was accused by a US regulator of “compliance failures”, which led to the processing of hundreds of transactions for the financier, who was a convicted sex offender and charged with running a sex trafficking network of minors.
Deutsche Bank has dropped risky clients following the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal, the Financial Times (FT) reported. Stefan Simon, the bank’s chief administrative officer, who spoke with the newspaper, revealed that following Epstein’s arrest, Deutsche Bank conducted an internal analysis looking for "other cases of clients who were onboarded in the past but should be viewed differently today".

Following the examination, the bank severed ties with a “very small number” of wealthy clients with criminal records, Mr Simon said, without elaborating on the wrongdoings. He noted that the legal issues were different from Epstein’s.

The bank’s chief administrative officer was responsible for Deutsche Bank’s compliance overhaul, which resulted in the replacement of almost half of the control functions’ senior staff. Mr Simon admits that the bank had been lagged behind its competitors in anti-financial crime controls.

Jeffrey Epstein Case and Accusations Against Deutsche Bank

From former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Bill Clinton to Donald Trump, Bill Gates, and the second son of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew, it seems the late financier rubbed shoulders with just about all the powers that be. Allegations of sexual abuse against him first appeared at the beginning of the 2000s, but it wasn’t until 2008 that he pleaded guilty to procuring a minor for prostitution.

Epstein served a short jail sentence that was later changed to house arrest after 13 months. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender. His criminal case didn’t make him a pariah and his friends and acquaintances in high places, such as Prince Andrew, maintained relationships with him.

Allegations of sexual abuse continued haunting him over the years, but they didn’t lead to court cases. However, everything changed in July 2019, when Epstein was arrested on charges of running a sex trafficking network of minors. He didn’t live to see trial. On 10 August 2019, he was found hanging in his cell. His death was ruled a suicide, although some individuals have expressed doubt about that, claiming he could have been killed by his powerful friends who were afraid of being implicated in the scandal.

The subsequent investigation revealed that Deutsche Bank didn’t properly monitor the financial activity of Epstein, whose net worth was estimated to be in the millions (other reports suggest he was a billionaire). According to New York state regulators, the bank should have conducted a thorough investigation into Epstein given his past criminal misconduct. Instead, the bank processed hundreds of transactions totalling millions of dollars. They included:
payments to individuals who were publicly alleged to have been Mr Epstein’s co-conspirators in sexually abusing young women;
settlement payments amounting to over $7 million, as well as dozens of payments to law firms totalling over $6 million for what appear to have been the legal expenses of Mr Epstein and his co-conspirators;
payments to Russian models, payments for women’s school tuition, hotel and rent expenses, and (consistent with public allegations of prior wrongdoing) payments directly to numerous women with Eastern European surnames;
periodic suspicious cash withdrawals — in total, more than $800,000 over approximately four years.
Last July, Deutsche Bank was hit with a $150 million fine, while its chief executive Christian Sewing acknowledged that it was a “critical mistake” to do business with Epstein.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:26 GMTEx-White House Press Sec Grisham Says It Was a Mistake to Work For Trump
13:25 GMTPandora Papers: Legendary Cricketer Tendulkar's Firm Denies Wrongdoing in Hiding Wealth
13:16 GMTGeorge Floyd Statue in New York Vandalised for the Second Time - Photo
13:13 GMTUS Supreme Court to Return to Bench, With Cases on Abortion, Gun Rights to Be Heard
13:10 GMTFurious Farmers Protest at Conservative Conference Over Boris' 'Pigs Die' Comment in TV Interview
13:05 GMTLavrov Points to Importance of Fulfillment of Putin-Erdogan Agreements on Idlib
13:00 GMTDeutsche Bank Drops Risky Clients Following Jeffrey Epstein Sex Scandal, Report Says
13:00 GMTSpanish Court Rules in Favour of Shakira in Tax Fraud Case
12:54 GMTBiden Says Looking Forward to Working With New Japanese Prime Minister
12:49 GMTJapan's New PM Accuses China of Trying to Change Status Quo With Force 'in Some Areas'
12:29 GMTPanic Buying 2.0: Sales of Frozen Turkeys Skyrocket in UK as Brits Brace for 'Nightmare' Christmas
12:18 GMTTaiwan Scrambles Jets After 52 Chinese Military Aircraft Fly Near Its Airspace
12:17 GMTJapan's Kishida ‘Ready’ to Meet With N. Korea's Kim Without Preconditions
12:01 GMTUS Will Enforce Phase One Trade Deal With China, Revive Tariff Waivers for American Companies
11:51 GMTSunak Vows Probe Into Pandora Papers Data Leak as He Denies Profit From Offshore Schemes
11:42 GMTChina Plans to Build Special Site for Weekly Launch of Long March 8 Rockets
11:36 GMTRussian Military Reports 1st Underwater Launch of Zircon Missile From Nuclear Submarine - Video
11:27 GMTRussian Diplomat Says US, Allies Should Take on Bulk of Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan
11:24 GMTDutch Asylum Minister Apologises for Comment on Excessive Migration From Afghanistan
11:10 GMTSituation in London as Fuel Shortage Crisis Continues