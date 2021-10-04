https://sputniknews.com/20211004/danish-amateur-metal-detectorists-find-insane-1000-year-old-silver-treasure-1089638167.html

Danish Amateur Metal Detectorists Find 'Insane' 1,000-Year-Old Silver Treasure

Danish Amateur Metal Detectorists Find 'Insane' 1,000-Year-Old Silver Treasure

Some of the numerous coins found on the island of Zealand were minted by Svend Estridsen, an English-born king of Denmark known for his courage on the... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-04T05:51+0000

2021-10-04T05:51+0000

2021-10-04T05:51+0000

denmark

news

europe

scandinavia

viking

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0c/1080743594_0:151:1921:1231_1920x0_80_0_0_68b0f1c062b31737dc679e2416a9a660.jpg

A day in the field turned magical for two Danish metal detector enthusiasts who found a large silver trove put into the ground some 1,000 years ago outside Ruds Vedby in the middle of the island of Zealand.Over 600 coins appeared from the ground in the field, togther with the remains of the urn in which the coins had been hidden. In addition, special buckles called fibulas and numerous engraving tools were found in the area, TV2 reported.The coins were buried at some point between the 11th and the 12th century, and they date from the period when the Viking Age turned into the Middle Ages. The find contains both Danish, English, and German coins. Most appear to have not been used much, but rather kept as a treasure. Many of the coins were minted by Svend Estridsen, an English-born king of Denmark known for his military prowess and dozens of children fathered out of wedlock, and Knud the Great or Canute, referred to as the most effective king in Viking and Anglo-Saxon history, uniting his possessions into the so-called Northern Sea Empire.Kirsten Christensen, a museum inspector at Museum West Zealand, called it a rare find, stressing that while 30 silver finds from the Svend Estriden period are known in Denmark, only one of them stemmed from this particular area. She also emphasised that the coins are in mint condition. An exhibition with the treasure has been arranged at the Sorø Museum.Afterwards, the treasure will be assessed by experts at the National Museum.His partner Per Carlsen said that their initial thought was that the coins were used for role-playing games.Jimmy Christensen mused whether the treasure is somehow related to Tissø, referring to the large presumed royal estate and trading post at Tissø, where traces of Denmark's few remaining pagan temples were also found.During the Viking Age (793-1066), Scandinavian seafarers known as Vikings undertook wide-ranging raids, conquests, and trading missions throughout Europe. Among other things, they settled in Iceland, Ireland, the British Isles, in parts of the Mediterranean region, and even reached North America.

denmark

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

denmark, news, europe, scandinavia, viking