Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: View of London as Fuel Shortage Crisis Continues
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/cumbre-vieja-volcano-erupting-for-15th-consecutive-day-1089643399.html
Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting for 15th Consecutive Day
Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting for 15th Consecutive Day
The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma began erupting on 19 September, demolishing more than 1,000 buildings and leading to the evacuation of some 6,000 locals. 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T10:13+0000
2021-10-04T10:13+0000
news
world
spain
volcano
eruption
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089273642_0:352:3000:2040_1920x0_80_0_0_cc2ef39cf4c82a9d5662767b7da9783d.jpg
Sputnik is live from the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, as the volcano Cumbre Vieja continues erupting for a 15th consecutive day.Spain is now developing a recovery plan together with the Canary Islands government and La Palma's council. The plan has several stages, one of which includes providing over 10 million euros for the victims of the eruption. The second part of the plan will be approved by the cabinet next Tuesday.The lava from the volcano is believed to have destroyed more than 1,000 buildings. More than 6,000 people have been evacuated from the disaster zone, while some of them have been allowed to return home.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting for 15th Consecutive Day
Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting for 15th Consecutive Day
2021-10-04T10:13+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089273642_1:0:2721:2040_1920x0_80_0_0_6e59fa0767e97fb92c64e8ee54cf31cf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, world, spain, volcano, eruption, видео

Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting for 15th Consecutive Day

10:13 GMT 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / NACHO DOCESmoke rises from an erupting volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at Los Llanos de Aridane, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, September 20, 2021.
Smoke rises from an erupting volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at Los Llanos de Aridane, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, September 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / NACHO DOCE
Subscribe
The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma began erupting on 19 September, demolishing more than 1,000 buildings and leading to the evacuation of some 6,000 locals.
Sputnik is live from the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, as the volcano Cumbre Vieja continues erupting for a 15th consecutive day.
Spain is now developing a recovery plan together with the Canary Islands government and La Palma's council. The plan has several stages, one of which includes providing over 10 million euros for the victims of the eruption. The second part of the plan will be approved by the cabinet next Tuesday.
The lava from the volcano is believed to have destroyed more than 1,000 buildings. More than 6,000 people have been evacuated from the disaster zone, while some of them have been allowed to return home.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
© Ruptly
400010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:51 GMTSunak Vows Probe Into Pandora Papers Data Leak as He Denies Profit From Offshore Schemes
11:42 GMTChina Plans to Build Special Site for Weekly Launch of Long March 8 Rockets
11:36 GMTRussian Military Reports 1st Underwater Launch of Zircon Missile From Nuclear Submarine - Video
11:27 GMTRussian Diplomat Says US, Allies Should Take on Bulk of Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan
11:24 GMTDutch Asylum Minister Apologises for Comment on Excessive Migration From Afghanistan
11:10 GMTSituation in London as Fuel Shortage Crisis Continues
11:09 GMTKremlin Believes Putin, Zelensky Unlikely to Meet in 2021
11:01 GMTUK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Addresses Conservative Party Conference
11:01 GMTPandora Leaks: Major Tory Donor Mohamed Amersi Key in Controversial Multimillion Uzbekistan Deal
10:50 GMTGreek Police Arrest Suspect Over Attack on Anti-Racist Protest, Report Says
10:50 GMTTaliban Claims It's Eliminated Daesh Terror Cell in Kabul
10:43 GMTJohnson to Announce This Week That UK Will Aim for 100% Renewable Energy by 2035, Reports Suggest
10:24 GMTClimate Protesters Target London After Being Banned From Highways - Photos, Videos
10:21 GMTKremlin Says Pandora Papers Show US is Largest Tax Haven Despite Vows to Fight Money Laundering
10:13 GMTCumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting for 15th Consecutive Day
10:12 GMTVP Kamala Harris Pictured in DC With Husband After Secret Trip to California
10:12 GMTNuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation Chief to Meet With Lavrov in Russia
10:08 GMTSyrian President and Jordan's King Speak for the First Time in a Decade
09:55 GMTUK Fuel Crisis: British Military Starts to Deliver Petrol to Filling Stations in London, South East
09:46 GMTThree Women Attacked With a Hammer After Sexual Assaults in Famous Street in Central London