Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting for 15th Consecutive Day

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma began erupting on 19 September, demolishing more than 1,000 buildings and leading to the evacuation of some 6,000 locals. 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, as the volcano Cumbre Vieja continues erupting for a 15th consecutive day.Spain is now developing a recovery plan together with the Canary Islands government and La Palma's council. The plan has several stages, one of which includes providing over 10 million euros for the victims of the eruption. The second part of the plan will be approved by the cabinet next Tuesday.The lava from the volcano is believed to have destroyed more than 1,000 buildings. More than 6,000 people have been evacuated from the disaster zone, while some of them have been allowed to return home.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

