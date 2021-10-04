Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: View of London as Fuel Shortage Crisis Continues
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/climate-protesters-target-london-after-being-banned-from-highways---photos-videos-1089646182.html
Climate Protesters Target London After Being Banned From Highways - Photos, Videos
Climate Protesters Target London After Being Banned From Highways - Photos, Videos
LONDON (Sputnik) - Climate protesters from Insulate Britain, which has repeatedly blocked traffic in highways encircling London in the last three weeks... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T10:24+0000
2021-10-04T10:32+0000
london
protests
activists
traffic
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089121415_0:0:2048:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_5768796d5aef51f538bce713456a6c79.jpg
The group confirmed in a statement that around 50 of its members have blocked four major routes, including the Blackwall Tunnel under the Thames River in East London, Hanger Lane and Arnos Grove, in the northern part of the city, and Wandsworth Bridge, in South London.In previous weeks, the group focused mainly on the M25, M1, and M4, three busy highways around London, and the Port of Dover, in southern England, but on Sunday the government got a fresh legal injunction banning protesters from the Strategic Road Network linked to the M25 in the southeast.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also warned on Twitter that the government would introduce new laws to send perpetrators to jail for up to six months and impose unlimited fines on them.Hundreds of climate activists have already been arrested and later released from custody since the protest action began, but some of them may face a court hearing and imprisonment or a fine for contempt of court if they are found to be in breach of the injunctions going forward.Insulate Britain, which claims that the £1.3 billion ($1.7 billion) announced by the government is only 0.2% of what is needed to properly insulate the 29 million homes in the UK, has said that 8,500 deaths in an average UK winter are a result of cold homes and that thousands of families "have to choose between heating and eating".
london
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089121415_0:0:1536:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_2f0bfe4e6f07947211fddc9deae04ed4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
london, protests, activists, traffic, uk

Climate Protesters Target London After Being Banned From Highways - Photos, Videos

10:24 GMT 04.10.2021 (Updated: 10:32 GMT 04.10.2021)
© REUTERS / INSULATE BRITAINInsulate Britain protesters on the M25 motorway outside London
Insulate Britain protesters on the M25 motorway outside London - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / INSULATE BRITAIN
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) - Climate protesters from Insulate Britain, which has repeatedly blocked traffic in highways encircling London in the last three weeks, continue on Monday to press home their demand to the government to insulate and retrofit homes across the UK by bringing traffic to a standstill in several parts of the UK capital.
The group confirmed in a statement that around 50 of its members have blocked four major routes, including the Blackwall Tunnel under the Thames River in East London, Hanger Lane and Arnos Grove, in the northern part of the city, and Wandsworth Bridge, in South London.
In previous weeks, the group focused mainly on the M25, M1, and M4, three busy highways around London, and the Port of Dover, in southern England, but on Sunday the government got a fresh legal injunction banning protesters from the Strategic Road Network linked to the M25 in the southeast.

"This new injunction covering the Strategic Road Network in and around London is another step forward in helping to keep these reckless and dangerous protests away from our network and endangering peoples' lives", National Highways Regional Director Nicola Bell said in a statement.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also warned on Twitter that the government would introduce new laws to send perpetrators to jail for up to six months and impose unlimited fines on them.

"We will not stand by while motorists are held hostage", he added.

Hundreds of climate activists have already been arrested and later released from custody since the protest action began, but some of them may face a court hearing and imprisonment or a fine for contempt of court if they are found to be in breach of the injunctions going forward.
Insulate Britain, which claims that the £1.3 billion ($1.7 billion) announced by the government is only 0.2% of what is needed to properly insulate the 29 million homes in the UK, has said that 8,500 deaths in an average UK winter are a result of cold homes and that thousands of families "have to choose between heating and eating".
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:51 GMTSunak Vows Probe Into Pandora Papers Data Leak as He Denies Profit From Offshore Schemes
11:42 GMTChina Plans to Build Special Site for Weekly Launch of Long March 8 Rockets
11:36 GMTRussian Military Reports 1st Underwater Launch of Zircon Missile From Nuclear Submarine - Video
11:27 GMTRussian Diplomat Says US, Allies Should Take on Bulk of Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan
11:24 GMTDutch Asylum Minister Apologises for Comment on Excessive Migration From Afghanistan
11:10 GMTSituation in London as Fuel Shortage Crisis Continues
11:09 GMTKremlin Believes Putin, Zelensky Unlikely to Meet in 2021
11:01 GMTUK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Addresses Conservative Party Conference
11:01 GMTPandora Leaks: Major Tory Donor Mohamed Amersi Key in Controversial Multimillion Uzbekistan Deal
10:50 GMTGreek Police Arrest Suspect Over Attack on Anti-Racist Protest, Report Says
10:50 GMTTaliban Claims It's Eliminated Daesh Terror Cell in Kabul
10:43 GMTJohnson to Announce This Week That UK Will Aim for 100% Renewable Energy by 2035, Reports Suggest
10:24 GMTClimate Protesters Target London After Being Banned From Highways - Photos, Videos
10:21 GMTKremlin Says Pandora Papers Show US is Largest Tax Haven Despite Vows to Fight Money Laundering
10:13 GMTCumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting for 15th Consecutive Day
10:12 GMTVP Kamala Harris Pictured in DC With Husband After Secret Trip to California
10:12 GMTNuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation Chief to Meet With Lavrov in Russia
10:08 GMTSyrian President and Jordan's King Speak for the First Time in a Decade
09:55 GMTUK Fuel Crisis: British Military Starts to Deliver Petrol to Filling Stations in London, South East
09:46 GMTThree Women Attacked With a Hammer After Sexual Assaults in Famous Street in Central London