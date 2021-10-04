Registration was successful!
Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Announces Nobel Prize Winner in Physiology or Medicine
China Launches Website to Protect Children From Gaming Addiction
China Launches Website to Protect Children From Gaming Addiction
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese State Council Information Office has launched a special website where citizens can submit complaints against internet service... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
China Launches Website to Protect Children From Gaming Addiction

08:13 GMT 04.10.2021
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese State Council Information Office has launched a special website where citizens can submit complaints against internet service providers that violate nationwide campaign rules designed to prevent minors from developing a gaming addiction.
At the end of August, the Chinese information agency announced that starting from 1 September minors will be allowed to access online gaming cites for only three hours a week. In addition, providers will be forbidden from allowing access to online games for users who attempt to register or log in using a fake name.
All this is being done in order to "protect the physical and mental health of children".
The new portal's main aim is that users will be able to report website providers who violate the newly-introduced rules. The front page has three buttons for complaints — one informing that a website provider allows underage users to log in under a fake name, another informing that a website provider allows minors to stay in the system longer than the time frame established by the authorities, and a third button informing the country's authorities that a provider charges excessive fees for services.
A gamer in Shanghai, China - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
Chinese Communist Party Worried Gaming is Producing a Nation of 'Money-Worshipping Sissy Men'
9 September, 10:56 GMT
Last week, the Chinese media reported, citing the State Council, that a nationwide electronic identification system will be established to oversee children's access and use of online games.
In 2020, revenues in China's gaming industry grew by over 20% to 278.7 billion yuan ($43.2 billion).
Bradley Marcus
4 October, 11:27 GMT1
