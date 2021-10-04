China Launches Website to Protect Children From Gaming Addiction

At the end of August, the Chinese information agency announced that starting from 1 September minors will be allowed to access online gaming cites for only three hours a week. In addition, providers will be forbidden from allowing access to online games for users who attempt to register or log in using a fake name.All this is being done in order to "protect the physical and mental health of children".The new portal's main aim is that users will be able to report website providers who violate the newly-introduced rules. The front page has three buttons for complaints — one informing that a website provider allows underage users to log in under a fake name, another informing that a website provider allows minors to stay in the system longer than the time frame established by the authorities, and a third button informing the country's authorities that a provider charges excessive fees for services.Last week, the Chinese media reported, citing the State Council, that a nationwide electronic identification system will be established to oversee children's access and use of online games.In 2020, revenues in China's gaming industry grew by over 20% to 278.7 billion yuan ($43.2 billion).
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them.I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure.My experience with him was great,He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions.After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203,Emaildrnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese State Council Information Office has launched a special website where citizens can submit complaints against internet service providers that violate nationwide campaign rules designed to prevent minors from developing a gaming addiction.
At the end of August, the Chinese information agency announced that starting from 1 September minors will be allowed to access online gaming cites for only three hours a week. In addition, providers will be forbidden from allowing access to online games for users who attempt to register or log in using a fake name.
All this is being done in order to "protect the physical and mental health of children".
The new portal's main aim is that users will be able to report website providers who violate the newly-introduced rules. The front page has three buttons for complaints — one informing that a website provider allows underage users to log in under a fake name, another informing that a website provider allows minors to stay in the system longer than the time frame established by the authorities, and a third button informing the country's authorities that a provider charges excessive fees for services.
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them.I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure.My experience with him was great,He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions.After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203,Emaildrnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com