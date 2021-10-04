https://sputniknews.com/20211004/cdc-releases-new-safety-guidelines-ahead-of-looming-holiday-season--1089663574.html
CDC Releases New Safety Guidelines Ahead of Looming Holiday Season
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its latest guidance for safely celebrating the upcoming holiday season.
The agency recalled similar talking points that were used in 2020 ahead of the holiday season, underscoring that attending gatherings to celebrate events and holidays effectively increases the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19.The CDC recommended that families instead hold virtual holiday celebrations, or have socially distanced celebrations outdoors with neighbors and friends to maximize protection from the Delta variant.For families that consider celebrating in-person, the health agency offered various preventative steps, which included, of course, getting vaccinated when you are eligible, as well as the use of a fan to keep the air at an indoor party as fresh as possible.To maximize protection, mask-wearing indoors is still recommended for unvaccinated people, along with wearing masks outdoors in crowded settings. Fully vaccinated people are recommended to wear masks in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission.The CDC is also encouraging people to hold off on holiday travel and avoid long-distance train or bus trips.
Alexandre Mohamed
The agency recalled similar talking points that were used in 2020 ahead of the holiday season, underscoring that attending gatherings to celebrate events and holidays effectively increases the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19.
The CDC recommended that families instead hold virtual holiday celebrations, or have socially distanced celebrations outdoors with neighbors and friends to maximize protection from the Delta variant.
"The safest way to celebrate is virtually, with people who live with you, or outside and at least 6 feet apart from others," the CDC said.
For families that consider celebrating in-person, the health agency offered various preventative steps, which included, of course, getting vaccinated
when you are eligible, as well as the use of a fan to keep the air at an indoor party as fresh as possible.
To maximize protection, mask-wearing indoors is still recommended for unvaccinated people, along with wearing masks outdoors in crowded settings. Fully vaccinated people are recommended to wear masks in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission.
The CDC is also encouraging people to hold off on holiday travel and avoid long-distance train or bus trips.