Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/cdc-releases-new-safety-guidelines-ahead-of-looming-holiday-season--1089663574.html
CDC Releases New Safety Guidelines Ahead of Looming Holiday Season
CDC Releases New Safety Guidelines Ahead of Looming Holiday Season
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its latest guidance for safely celebrating the upcoming holiday season. 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T20:11+0000
2021-10-04T20:09+0000
us
cdc
holidays
virus
covid-19
delta variant of covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107835/51/1078355126_0:40:1281:760_1920x0_80_0_0_a0acfdaa11fc60d6b1f715d78add565c.jpg
The agency recalled similar talking points that were used in 2020 ahead of the holiday season, underscoring that attending gatherings to celebrate events and holidays effectively increases the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19.The CDC recommended that families instead hold virtual holiday celebrations, or have socially distanced celebrations outdoors with neighbors and friends to maximize protection from the Delta variant.For families that consider celebrating in-person, the health agency offered various preventative steps, which included, of course, getting vaccinated when you are eligible, as well as the use of a fan to keep the air at an indoor party as fresh as possible.To maximize protection, mask-wearing indoors is still recommended for unvaccinated people, along with wearing masks outdoors in crowded settings. Fully vaccinated people are recommended to wear masks in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission.The CDC is also encouraging people to hold off on holiday travel and avoid long-distance train or bus trips.
I have been suffering from Herpes for the past 2 years and 8 months, and ever since then i have been taking series of treatment but there was no improvement until i came across testimonies of Dr.Nelson's on how he has been curing different people from different diseases all over the world, then i contacted him as well. After our conversation he sent me the medicine which I took according to his instructions. When i was done taking the herbal medicine i went for a medical checkup and to my greatest surprise i was cured from Herpes. My heart is so filled with joy. If you are suffering from Herpes or any other disease you can contact Dr.Nelson today on this Email address: drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com or WhatsApp him @2 +14436204203.also has remedy to others disease like COLD SORES, HIV/AIDS, DIABETES, CANCER, HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE, HERPES, PROSTATE, HEPATITIS, KIDNEY STONES, CYST REMOVAL, CHRONIC PSORIASIS, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION, LOW SPERM, FIBROID. AND MANY MORE.
0
1
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107835/51/1078355126_106:0:1173:800_1920x0_80_0_0_eb7abb056dbdc627ecc1d0b388c73cd4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, cdc, holidays, virus, covid-19, delta variant of covid-19

CDC Releases New Safety Guidelines Ahead of Looming Holiday Season

20:11 GMT 04.10.2021
© CDCThis illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© CDC
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its latest guidance for safely celebrating the upcoming holiday season.
The agency recalled similar talking points that were used in 2020 ahead of the holiday season, underscoring that attending gatherings to celebrate events and holidays effectively increases the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19.
The CDC recommended that families instead hold virtual holiday celebrations, or have socially distanced celebrations outdoors with neighbors and friends to maximize protection from the Delta variant.

"The safest way to celebrate is virtually, with people who live with you, or outside and at least 6 feet apart from others," the CDC said.

For families that consider celebrating in-person, the health agency offered various preventative steps, which included, of course, getting vaccinated when you are eligible, as well as the use of a fan to keep the air at an indoor party as fresh as possible.
To maximize protection, mask-wearing indoors is still recommended for unvaccinated people, along with wearing masks outdoors in crowded settings. Fully vaccinated people are recommended to wear masks in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission.
The CDC is also encouraging people to hold off on holiday travel and avoid long-distance train or bus trips.
401000
Discuss
Popular comments
I have been suffering from Herpes for the past 2 years and 8 months, and ever since then i have been taking series of treatment but there was no improvement until i came across testimonies of Dr.Nelson's on how he has been curing different people from different diseases all over the world, then i contacted him as well. After our conversation he sent me the medicine which I took according to his instructions. When i was done taking the herbal medicine i went for a medical checkup and to my greatest surprise i was cured from Herpes. My heart is so filled with joy. If you are suffering from Herpes or any other disease you can contact Dr.Nelson today on this Email address: drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com or WhatsApp him @2 +14436204203.also has remedy to others disease like COLD SORES, HIV/AIDS, DIABETES, CANCER, HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE, HERPES, PROSTATE, HEPATITIS, KIDNEY STONES, CYST REMOVAL, CHRONIC PSORIASIS, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION, LOW SPERM, FIBROID. AND MANY MORE.
Alexandre Mohamed
4 October, 23:14 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:11 GMTCDC Releases New Safety Guidelines Ahead of Looming Holiday Season
19:41 GMTDog the Bounty Hunter Hands Over Brian Laundrie Evidence to Authorities
19:02 GMTState Dept: US is 'Ready to Meet With North Korea Without Preconditions'
18:51 GMT'Beverly Hillbillies': Melania's Top Aide Feared Trump Kids Would Embarrass the US at Visit to UK
18:37 GMTData of Over 1.5 Billion Facebook Users Reportedly Being Sold on Hacker Forum Amid Worldwide Outage
18:35 GMTIran Denies Claims It Targets Israeli Businesspeople in Cyprus
18:20 GMTIs Ole Gunnar Solskjær Taking a Gamble by Not Playing Cristiano Ronaldo in Every Man Utd Game?
18:17 GMTIndian Minister's Son Charged With Murder, Rioting After Arson Claims Nine Lives
18:15 GMTArrest of Shah Rukh Khan's Son Shows 'Rules Are Same For All', Indian Narcotics Bureau Boss Says
18:13 GMTAzerbaijan Denies Claims of Israeli Military Presence on Border With Iran
17:51 GMTUN Evacuates Seven Staff Members Declared Persona Non-Grata By Ethiopia
17:46 GMTLabour Frontbencher Slams Leader Starmer for Sun Article
17:25 GMT'Made in India' Drone Used to Transport COVID-19 Vaccines for First Time in South Asia - Video
17:16 GMTBiden Will Visit Chicago on Thursday to Highlight COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements
17:12 GMTTV Star Meghan McCain: Progressives 'Won't Stop' Kyrsten Sinema 'Standing Up For Moderate America'
16:58 GMT500+ Russian Companies to Present Products in Alibaba.com Online Expo
16:46 GMTEverton’s Andros Townsend Reveals What Cristiano Ronaldo Told Him When He Stormed Off Pitch
16:35 GMT'A True Fighter': Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis Diagnosed With Breast Cancer
16:29 GMT'Back to Dark Ages': Kabul Reportedly Faces Blackout Due to Taliban's Failure to Pay Bills
16:23 GMTUS Supreme Court Sends Legal Challenge to Trump Border Wall Back to Lower Courts