BioNTech CEO Predicts New Vaccine Formulas May Be Necessary in 2022

BioNTech CEO Predicts New Vaccine Formulas May Be Necessary in 2022

A new study awaiting peer review has found that those administered the full two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine possess high levels of...

Uğur Şahin, co-founder and chief executive officer of BioNTech, told the Financial Times in a recent interview that although present COVID-19 variants, like the highly transmissible Delta strain, are unlikely to undermine original vaccine formulas, that luxury may be coming to a close. BioNTech, the German-based company which developed a COVID-19 vaccine with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc., recently submitted data to US regulators regarding the use of its vaccine in children aged five to 11. As more is learned about the best defence against emerging COVID-19 strains, related research on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine appears to show that participants had a considerable decrease in antibodies within the first several months.

