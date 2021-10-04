Registration was successful!
Data of Over 1.5 Billion Facebook Users Reportedly Being Sold on Hacker Forum Amid Worldwide Outage
Biden Will Visit Chicago on Thursday to Highlight COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements
Biden Will Visit Chicago on Thursday to Highlight COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden will visit the city of Chicago on October 7 to underscore the significance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements, the... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
“On Thursday, October 7, the President will travel to the Chicago, Illinois area to highlight the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements,” the White House said in a notice.Biden’s trip was initially scheduled for last Wednesday, but the president had to postpone it and stay in Washington to negotiate with the Congress key legislative measures, including the so-called infrastructure deal.On Sunday, Biden called again on Americans to receive the COVID-19 shots after he received earlier the Pfizer booster shot in line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).The US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) in a memorandum on Friday urged the heads of the federal departments and agencies to start enforcing Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal employees starting on November 9. Employees who refuse or do not provide proof of vaccination can be subject to various disciplinary measures, including removal or termination from federal service, the memorandum said.
17:16 GMT 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE BLAKEA nurse fills a syringe with Pfizer vaccine as mobile vaccination teams begin visiting every Los Angeles Unified middle and high school campus to deliver first and second doses of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 30, 2021.
A nurse fills a syringe with Pfizer vaccine as mobile vaccination teams begin visiting every Los Angeles Unified middle and high school campus to deliver first and second doses of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 30, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE BLAKE
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden will visit the city of Chicago on October 7 to underscore the significance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements, the White House said on Monday.
“On Thursday, October 7, the President will travel to the Chicago, Illinois area to highlight the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements,” the White House said in a notice.
Biden’s trip was initially scheduled for last Wednesday, but the president had to postpone it and stay in Washington to negotiate with the Congress key legislative measures, including the so-called infrastructure deal.
U.S. President Joe Biden holds up his sleeve to receive his coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccination in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
WATCH Joe Biden Receive COVID Booster Shot
27 September, 17:10 GMT
On Sunday, Biden called again on Americans to receive the COVID-19 shots after he received earlier the Pfizer booster shot in line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) in a memorandum on Friday urged the heads of the federal departments and agencies to start enforcing Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal employees starting on November 9. Employees who refuse or do not provide proof of vaccination can be subject to various disciplinary measures, including removal or termination from federal service, the memorandum said.
