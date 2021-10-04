https://sputniknews.com/20211004/biden-will-visit-chicago-on-thursday-to-highlight-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-1089661525.html

Biden Will Visit Chicago on Thursday to Highlight COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden will visit the city of Chicago on October 7 to underscore the significance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements

joe biden

us

vaccines

covid-19

“On Thursday, October 7, the President will travel to the Chicago, Illinois area to highlight the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements,” the White House said in a notice.Biden’s trip was initially scheduled for last Wednesday, but the president had to postpone it and stay in Washington to negotiate with the Congress key legislative measures, including the so-called infrastructure deal.On Sunday, Biden called again on Americans to receive the COVID-19 shots after he received earlier the Pfizer booster shot in line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).The US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) in a memorandum on Friday urged the heads of the federal departments and agencies to start enforcing Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal employees starting on November 9. Employees who refuse or do not provide proof of vaccination can be subject to various disciplinary measures, including removal or termination from federal service, the memorandum said.

joe biden, us, vaccines, covid-19