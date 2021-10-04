https://sputniknews.com/20211004/biden-says-looking-forward-to-working-with-new-japanese-prime-minister-1089652152.html

Biden Says Looking Forward to Working With New Japanese Prime Minister

"The US-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world, and I look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Kishida to strengthen our cooperation in the months and years ahead", Biden said in a statement.Japanese lawmakers voted on 4 October to approve former Foreign Minister Kishida, 64, to run a new government.Kishida received 311 votes out of 458. Key opposition leader Yukio Edano, the head of the Constitutional Democratic Party, received 124 votes, while the leaders of the Japan Innovation Party, Toranosuke Katayama, and the Democratic Party for the People, Yuichiro Tamaki, received 11 votes each.

