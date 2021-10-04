Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: View of London as Fuel Shortage Crisis Continues
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/biden-says-looking-forward-to-working-with-new-japanese-prime-minister-1089652152.html
Biden Says Looking Forward to Working With New Japanese Prime Minister
Biden Says Looking Forward to Working With New Japanese Prime Minister
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden said on 4 October he is looking forward to working with Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who replaced... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T12:54+0000
2021-10-04T13:07+0000
joe biden
fumio kishida
news
world
us
japan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/19/1089402422_0:0:2518:1416_1920x0_80_0_0_f0da851eba6f76fdf9ba38199262bbb2.jpg
"The US-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world, and I look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Kishida to strengthen our cooperation in the months and years ahead", Biden said in a statement.Japanese lawmakers voted on 4 October to approve former Foreign Minister Kishida, 64, to run a new government.Kishida received 311 votes out of 458. Key opposition leader Yukio Edano, the head of the Constitutional Democratic Party, received 124 votes, while the leaders of the Japan Innovation Party, Toranosuke Katayama, and the Democratic Party for the People, Yuichiro Tamaki, received 11 votes each.
us
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/19/1089402422_0:0:2518:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_cf3760acbabf05db6124d39c55db0e27.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, fumio kishida, news, world, us, japan

Biden Says Looking Forward to Working With New Japanese Prime Minister

12:54 GMT 04.10.2021 (Updated: 13:07 GMT 04.10.2021)
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. President Joe Biden responds to questions as he meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden responds to questions as he meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden said on 4 October he is looking forward to working with Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who replaced Yoshihide Suga earlier in the day.
"The US-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world, and I look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Kishida to strengthen our cooperation in the months and years ahead", Biden said in a statement.
Japanese lawmakers voted on 4 October to approve former Foreign Minister Kishida, 64, to run a new government.

"The historic partnership between our two democracies and our two peoples will continue to be a critical asset as we work together to take on the challenges of our time", he said.

Kishida received 311 votes out of 458. Key opposition leader Yukio Edano, the head of the Constitutional Democratic Party, received 124 votes, while the leaders of the Japan Innovation Party, Toranosuke Katayama, and the Democratic Party for the People, Yuichiro Tamaki, received 11 votes each.
011000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:26 GMTEx-White House Press Sec Grisham Says It Was a Mistake to Work For Trump
13:25 GMTPandora Papers: Legendary Cricketer Tendulkar's Firm Denies Wrongdoing in Hiding Wealth
13:16 GMTGeorge Floyd Statue in New York Vandalised for the Second Time - Photo
13:13 GMTUS Supreme Court to Return to Bench, With Cases on Abortion, Gun Rights to Be Heard
13:10 GMTFurious Farmers Protest at Conservative Conference Over Boris' 'Pigs Die' Comment in TV Interview
13:05 GMTLavrov Points to Importance of Fulfillment of Putin-Erdogan Agreements on Idlib
13:00 GMTDeutsche Bank Drops Risky Clients Following Jeffrey Epstein Sex Scandal, Report Says
13:00 GMTSpanish Court Rules in Favour of Shakira in Tax Fraud Case
12:54 GMTBiden Says Looking Forward to Working With New Japanese Prime Minister
12:49 GMTJapan's New PM Accuses China of Trying to Change Status Quo With Force 'in Some Areas'
12:29 GMTPanic Buying 2.0: Sales of Frozen Turkeys Skyrocket in UK as Brits Brace for 'Nightmare' Christmas
12:18 GMTTaiwan Scrambles Jets After 52 Chinese Military Aircraft Fly Near Its Airspace
12:17 GMTJapan's Kishida ‘Ready’ to Meet With N. Korea's Kim Without Preconditions
12:01 GMTUS Will Enforce Phase One Trade Deal With China, Revive Tariff Waivers for American Companies
11:51 GMTSunak Vows Probe Into Pandora Papers Data Leak as He Denies Profit From Offshore Schemes
11:42 GMTChina Plans to Build Special Site for Weekly Launch of Long March 8 Rockets
11:36 GMTRussian Military Reports 1st Underwater Launch of Zircon Missile From Nuclear Submarine - Video
11:27 GMTRussian Diplomat Says US, Allies Should Take on Bulk of Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan
11:24 GMTDutch Asylum Minister Apologises for Comment on Excessive Migration From Afghanistan
11:10 GMTSituation in London as Fuel Shortage Crisis Continues