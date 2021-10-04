Registration was successful!
International
'Beverly Hillbillies': Melania's Top Aide Feared Trump Kids Would Embarrass the US at Visit to UK
The US' then-First Family travelled to a state dinner with the UK's Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the British royal family back in June 2019. 04.10.2021
Melania Trump's chief of staff Lindsey Reynolds feared that the children of Donald Trump would embarrass the United States during the visit of the presidential family to the United Kingdom in 2019, according to an excerpt from the already notorious book by former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, cited by TMZ.Grisham writes that the trip to the United Kingdom "was the only trip in all four years that every single member of the family expected to attend," with Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle and the boyfriend of Tiffany Trump, along with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, expecting to get their spots at the state dinner table.According to the book, this did not sit well with Reynolds, who herself desperately wanted to meet the Queen. She feared that the Trump family members would sabotage the trip just so they could get attention, and therefore ruin it for her.The whole book by Grisham, titled "I'll Take Your Questions Now", will be released on Tuesday, with its takeaways already making waves with articles in the media that offer juicy details from Grisham's experience in the Trump-era White House. The former White House official was widely known as the only press secretary who did not deliver a single press conference.Her tome, which apparently combined all the things unsaid, has already prompted anger from both Donald and Melania Trump, who blasted the book as an attempt to "cash in" by "saying bad and untrue things."
donald trump, ivanka trump, melania trump, eric trump, donald trump jr, jared kushner, stephanie grisham

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, fourth from left, poses for a photo with family members on the NBC "Today" television program, in New York, Thursday, April 21, 2016. From left are: daughter Tiffany Trump, son Donald Trump Jr., his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, and son Eric Trump.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, fourth from left, poses for a photo with family members on the NBC Today television program, in New York, Thursday, April 21, 2016. From left are: daughter Tiffany Trump, son Donald Trump Jr., his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, and son Eric Trump. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
Daria Bedenko
The US' then-First Family travelled to a state dinner with the UK's Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the British royal family back in June 2019.
Melania Trump's chief of staff Lindsey Reynolds feared that the children of Donald Trump would embarrass the United States during the visit of the presidential family to the United Kingdom in 2019, according to an excerpt from the already notorious book by former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, cited by TMZ.
"We're going to look like the Beverly Hillbillies", Reynolds lamented, according to the book, apparently comparing the Trumps to a sitcom family from the eponymous show, where the characters moved to Beverly Hills from the hills of the Ozarks. "We'll be an embarrassment to the whole country."
Grisham writes that the trip to the United Kingdom "was the only trip in all four years that every single member of the family expected to attend," with Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle and the boyfriend of Tiffany Trump, along with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, expecting to get their spots at the state dinner table.
According to the book, this did not sit well with Reynolds, who herself desperately wanted to meet the Queen. She feared that the Trump family members would sabotage the trip just so they could get attention, and therefore ruin it for her.
The whole book by Grisham, titled "I'll Take Your Questions Now", will be released on Tuesday, with its takeaways already making waves with articles in the media that offer juicy details from Grisham's experience in the Trump-era White House. The former White House official was widely known as the only press secretary who did not deliver a single press conference.
Her tome, which apparently combined all the things unsaid, has already prompted anger from both Donald and Melania Trump, who blasted the book as an attempt to "cash in" by "saying bad and untrue things."
