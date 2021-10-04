https://sputniknews.com/20211004/beverly-hillbillies-melanias-top-aide-feared-trump-kids-would-embarrass-the-us-at-visit-to-uk-1089662718.html

'Beverly Hillbillies': Melania's Top Aide Feared Trump Kids Would Embarrass the US at Visit to UK

'Beverly Hillbillies': Melania's Top Aide Feared Trump Kids Would Embarrass the US at Visit to UK

The US' then-First Family travelled to a state dinner with the UK's Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the British royal family back in June 2019. 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-04T18:51+0000

2021-10-04T18:51+0000

2021-10-04T18:51+0000

donald trump

society

us

ivanka trump

melania trump

eric trump

donald trump jr

jared kushner

stephanie grisham

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107681/95/1076819534_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fe16d5abc4775d842120f9934fb14e1c.jpg

Melania Trump's chief of staff Lindsey Reynolds feared that the children of Donald Trump would embarrass the United States during the visit of the presidential family to the United Kingdom in 2019, according to an excerpt from the already notorious book by former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, cited by TMZ.Grisham writes that the trip to the United Kingdom "was the only trip in all four years that every single member of the family expected to attend," with Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle and the boyfriend of Tiffany Trump, along with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, expecting to get their spots at the state dinner table.According to the book, this did not sit well with Reynolds, who herself desperately wanted to meet the Queen. She feared that the Trump family members would sabotage the trip just so they could get attention, and therefore ruin it for her.The whole book by Grisham, titled "I'll Take Your Questions Now", will be released on Tuesday, with its takeaways already making waves with articles in the media that offer juicy details from Grisham's experience in the Trump-era White House. The former White House official was widely known as the only press secretary who did not deliver a single press conference.Her tome, which apparently combined all the things unsaid, has already prompted anger from both Donald and Melania Trump, who blasted the book as an attempt to "cash in" by "saying bad and untrue things."

https://sputniknews.com/20211004/ex-white-house-press-sec-grisham-says-it-was-a-mistake-to-work-for-trump-1089653012.html

vanda sck Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through his cription, and I drank herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or send him a whatsapp text +14436204203 . He has herbal remedies for diabetes, hepatitis, cancer, leukemia, fibrosis 0

Alexandre Mohamed I have been suffering from Herpes for the past 2 years and 8 months, and ever since then i have been taking series of treatment but there was no improvement until i came across testimonies of Dr.Nelson's on how he has been curing different people from different diseases all over the world, then i contacted him as well. After our conversation he sent me the medicine which I took according to his instructions. When i was done taking the herbal medicine i went for a medical checkup and to my greatest surprise i was cured from Herpes. My heart is so filled with joy. If you are suffering from Herpes or any other disease you can contact Dr.Nelson today on this Email address: drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com or WhatsApp him @2 +14436204203.also has remedy to others disease like COLD SORES, HIV/AIDS, DIABETES, CANCER, HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE, HERPES, PROSTATE, HEPATITIS, KIDNEY STONES, CYST REMOVAL, CHRONIC PSORIASIS, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION, LOW SPERM, FIBROID. AND MANY MORE. 0

3

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

donald trump, society, us, ivanka trump, melania trump, eric trump, donald trump jr, jared kushner, stephanie grisham