Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Data of Over 1.5 Billion Facebook Users Reportedly Being Sold on Hacker Forum Amid Worldwide Outage
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/azerbaijan-denies-claims-of-israeli-military-presence-on-border-with-iran-1089662000.html
Azerbaijan Denies Claims of Israeli Military Presence on Border With Iran
Azerbaijan Denies Claims of Israeli Military Presence on Border With Iran
Azerbaijan Denies Claims of Israeli Military Presence on Its Border With Iran
2021-10-04T18:13+0000
2021-10-04T18:13+0000
azerbaijan
asia & pacific
israel
iran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089661755_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_461805ce05989a38e546e734e1b56c4e.jpg
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva has dismissed Iran's claims of an Israeli presence on the border between the two countries during Iranian war games as false.Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on the same day reiterated the claim and reminded Azerbaijan that Tehran won't tolerate the presence of outside forces on the Iran-Azerbaijan border. He assured that the Islamic Republic will be doing anything necessary to protect its sovereignty.At the same time, Khatibzadeh confirmed that Tehran sees its relations with both Azerbaijan and Armenia, which fought a war last year, as "good". Still, the ministry's spokesman demanded that Baku treat Iranian nationals who travel to the Armenia-controlled part of the disputed Karabakh territory better. The demand follows reports of Azerbaijan's authorities stopping, searching and imposing tariffs on the drivers of trucks going to the Karabakh region. Baku has expressed displeasure at the growing number of these trucks, despite pledging earlier to allow the movement of vehicles between the parts of Karabakh controlled by the two countries. Azerbaijan has also criticised Iran for holding its recent war games near the two countries' border, questioning the timing and the intentions of Tehran. Iran dismissed the criticism, saying that the military exercise had been planned in advance and was only meant to show the Islamic Republic's readiness to fend off attacks on its sovereignty.
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/iran-insists-on-resolving-arguments-without-foreign-influence-amid-row-with-baku-over-war-games-1089629432.html
azerbaijan
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089661755_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d2ab49aa7e8f73a87850a57ca96f810.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
azerbaijan, asia & pacific, israel, iran

Azerbaijan Denies Claims of Israeli Military Presence on Border With Iran

18:13 GMT 04.10.2021
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko / Go to the photo bankKhudaferin bridge across the Araks river at the Iran-Azerbaijan border.
Khudaferin bridge across the Araks river at the Iran-Azerbaijan border. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Relations between Baku and Tehran took a turn for the worse after the armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, due to Baku stopping Iranian trucks going to the disputed territories and Tehran claiming that Azerbaijan had allowed an Israeli military presence on its border with Iran.
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva has dismissed Iran's claims of an Israeli presence on the border between the two countries during Iranian war games as false.
"We reject the allegations of any third party’s presence near the Azerbaijani-Iranian border, such allegations are totally baseless".
Leyla Abdullayeva
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on the same day reiterated the claim and reminded Azerbaijan that Tehran won't tolerate the presence of outside forces on the Iran-Azerbaijan border. He assured that the Islamic Republic will be doing anything necessary to protect its sovereignty.
"We have reminded our colleagues in Baku of this issue, and they said overtly and covertly that they would give warnings. Baku should not allow third parties to use its borders and territories".
Saeed Khatibzadeh
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman
At the same time, Khatibzadeh confirmed that Tehran sees its relations with both Azerbaijan and Armenia, which fought a war last year, as "good". Still, the ministry's spokesman demanded that Baku treat Iranian nationals who travel to the Armenia-controlled part of the disputed Karabakh territory better. The demand follows reports of Azerbaijan's authorities stopping, searching and imposing tariffs on the drivers of trucks going to the Karabakh region. Baku has expressed displeasure at the growing number of these trucks, despite pledging earlier to allow the movement of vehicles between the parts of Karabakh controlled by the two countries.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech in Tehran, Iran June 4, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
Iran Insists on Resolving Arguments Without 'Foreign Influence' Amid Row With Baku Over War Games
Yesterday, 16:17 GMT
Azerbaijan has also criticised Iran for holding its recent war games near the two countries' border, questioning the timing and the intentions of Tehran. Iran dismissed the criticism, saying that the military exercise had been planned in advance and was only meant to show the Islamic Republic's readiness to fend off attacks on its sovereignty.
130000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:37 GMTData of Over 1.5 Billion Facebook Users Reportedly Being Sold on Hacker Forum Amid Worldwide Outage
18:35 GMTIran Denies Claims It Targets Israeli Businesspeople in Cyprus
18:20 GMTIs Ole Gunnar Solskjær Taking a Gamble by Not Playing Cristiano Ronaldo in Every Man Utd Game?
18:17 GMTIndian Minister's Son Charged With Murder, Rioting After Arson Claims Nine Lives
18:15 GMTArrest of Shah Rukh Khan's Son Shows 'Rules Are Same For All', Indian Narcotics Bureau Boss Says
18:13 GMTAzerbaijan Denies Claims of Israeli Military Presence on Border With Iran
17:51 GMTUN Evacuates Seven Staff Members Declared Persona Non-Grata By Ethiopia
17:46 GMTLabour Frontbencher Slams Leader Starmer for Sun Article
17:25 GMT'Made in India' Drone Used to Transport COVID-19 Vaccines for First Time in South Asia - Video
17:16 GMTBiden Will Visit Chicago on Thursday to Highlight COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements
17:12 GMTTV Star Meghan McCain: Progressives 'Won't Stop' Kyrsten Sinema 'Standing Up For Moderate America'
16:58 GMT500+ Russian Companies to Present Products in Alibaba.com Online Expo
16:46 GMTEverton’s Andros Townsend Reveals What Cristiano Ronaldo Told Him When He Stormed Off Pitch
16:35 GMT'A True Fighter': Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis Diagnosed With Breast Cancer
16:29 GMT'Back to Dark Ages': Kabul Reportedly Faces Blackout Due to Taliban's Failure to Pay Bills
16:23 GMTUS Supreme Court Sends Legal Challenge to Trump Border Wall Back to Lower Courts
16:21 GMTWhite House 'Looking at' Pandora Papers Leak, Biden Says
16:07 GMTPrying Space Eye? New US Military Branch Gets Its Own Intelligence Wing
16:01 GMTFacebook, WhatsApp & Instagram Crash for Users Worldwide
15:56 GMTWho's Behind the 'Pandora Papers' Leaks of Politicians' Offshore Assets?