https://sputniknews.com/20211004/australias-taxation-office-to-examine-pandora-papers-on-possible-misconduct-of-citizens-1089643980.html

Australia's Taxation Office to Examine Pandora Papers for Possible Misconduct by Citizens

Australia's Taxation Office to Examine Pandora Papers for Possible Misconduct by Citizens

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) said on 4 October that it will look into the journalistic exposé of tax evasion schemes among top-level... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-04T09:19+0000

2021-10-04T09:19+0000

2021-10-04T09:31+0000

pandora papers

asia

news

world

australia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102537/86/1025378686_0:180:3501:2149_1920x0_80_0_0_d1eae54e88dd0e9b75c393d2cb8625c5.jpg

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published the Pandora Papers on 3 October, revealing that over 35 current and former world leaders, as well as more than 330 officials around the world, used offshore companies to avoid taxation of income. The dossier contains over 11.9 million leaked financial documents.He described the data in the ICIJ investigation as "interesting" but stressed that his agency has dealt with offshore tax evasion before and has not taken leaks as a credible source for detecting such crimes.The ATO has a set of international partners providing reliable information on the matter and agreements enabling such cooperation, Day added.He called on Australians who have undeclared offshore income to contact the agency.

vot tak Especially those "wrong" citizens who don't fit in with the zio-scheme of things, no doubt. 0

1

asia

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia, news, world, australia