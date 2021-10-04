https://sputniknews.com/20211004/63-magnitude-earthquake-hits-south-sandwich-island-region-emsc-says--1089636965.html

6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits South Sandwich Island Region, EMSC Says

6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits South Sandwich Island Region, EMSC Says

The earthquake was registered at a depth of 100 kilometres in the southern Atlantic Ocean 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported a 6.3-magnitude earthquake occurred 845 kilometres southeast of South Georgia, Sandwich Islands on 4 October.The region regularly faces seismic activity caused by the subduction of the South American Plate beneath the South Sandwich Plate.

