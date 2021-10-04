Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/63-magnitude-earthquake-hits-south-sandwich-island-region-emsc-says--1089636965.html
6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits South Sandwich Island Region, EMSC Says
6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits South Sandwich Island Region, EMSC Says
The earthquake was registered at a depth of 100 kilometres in the southern Atlantic Ocean
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported a 6.3-magnitude earthquake occurred 845 kilometres southeast of South Georgia, Sandwich Islands on 4 October.The region regularly faces seismic activity caused by the subduction of the South American Plate beneath the South Sandwich Plate.
04:11 GMT 04.10.2021 (Updated: 04:31 GMT 04.10.2021)
© Wikipedia / Hannes Grobe, Alfred Wegener InstituteGrytviken at South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, whaling station in 1989
Grytviken at South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, whaling station in 1989
The earthquake was registered at a depth of 100 kilometres in the southern Atlantic Ocean
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported a 6.3-magnitude earthquake occurred 845 kilometres southeast of South Georgia, Sandwich Islands on 4 October.
The region regularly faces seismic activity caused by the subduction of the South American Plate beneath the South Sandwich Plate.
