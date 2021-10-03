Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Multiple Afghan Civilians Killed in Explosion Near Kabul Mosque, Taliban Says
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/west-bengal-by-election-mamata-banerjee-secures-easy-victory-against-bjp-candidate-1089619136.html
West Bengal By-Election: Mamata Banerjee Secures Easy Victory Against BJP Candidate
West Bengal By-Election: Mamata Banerjee Secures Easy Victory Against BJP Candidate
The West Bengal state assembly elections were held in April this year, with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) party winning by a landslide. She... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-03T11:19+0000
2021-10-03T11:19+0000
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
india
west bengal
mamata banerjee
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/10/1082357938_0:0:3068:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_216ee0e1a328363bc61244fe1d8f45d5.jpg
West Bengal state chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday won the by-poll to the Bhabanipur constituency by a margin of 58,832 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Priyanka Tibrewal, who secured the second position, received 26,320 votes. By-elections in Bhabanipur and two other constituencies — Jangipur and Samserganj — were held on 30 September.Soon after Banerjee started leading in her constituency, TMC workers gathered outside her home to celebrate her lead in the key election. Bhabanipur by-poll became a crucial battle for Banerjee, who is currently not a legislator and had to win this election to retain her position as the West Bengal state chief.The West Bengal state assembly elections were held in April this year, with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) party winning by a landslide, humbling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But Banerjee lost her own Nandigram seat to Bharatiya BJP politician Suvendu Adhikari. He used to be Banerjee's aide before joining the rival BJP.As Banerjee lost her seat, she could only be the state chief for six months and had to be re-elected from any constituency within six months to retain her post.Prohibit Celebrations, Ensure No Post-Poll Violence: Election CommissionThe Election Commission of India has asked the West Bengal state government to ensure that no victory celebration or procession occurs during or after counting the by-poll votes.It also asked the state administration to take all necessary steps to ensure that post-poll violence doesn't happen.Earlier this year, post-election violence was witnessed in different parts of West Bengal after election results were declared on 2 May.While the BJP claimed that nine of its members were murdered, TMC alleged that three of its workers were killed within hours of the poll results' announcement.A fact-finding team has estimated that nearly 15,000 cases of violence were reported in the state within a span of several days after the election results were announced, with 7,000 of the incidents pertaining to the molestation of women.A seven-member committee set up by the National Human Rights Commission looked into the incidents of violence.
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Email drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com
0
1
india
west bengal
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/10/1082357938_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d9256b07671c4debec85f4bf6f198344.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, west bengal, mamata banerjee

West Bengal By-Election: Mamata Banerjee Secures Easy Victory Against BJP Candidate

11:19 GMT 03.10.2021
© AP Photo / Bikas DasChief Minister of West Bengal state and Trinamool Congress party leader Mamata Banerjee displays the victory symbol during the declaration of the names of the party's candidates for the upcoming legislative assembly elections in Kolkata, India, Friday, March 5, 2021.
Chief Minister of West Bengal state and Trinamool Congress party leader Mamata Banerjee displays the victory symbol during the declaration of the names of the party's candidates for the upcoming legislative assembly elections in Kolkata, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
© AP Photo / Bikas Das
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
The West Bengal state assembly elections were held in April this year, with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) party winning by a landslide. She, however, lost her own constituency.
West Bengal state chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday won the by-poll to the Bhabanipur constituency by a margin of 58,832 votes.

"I have won the Bhabanipur Assembly bypolls with a margin of 58,832 votes and have registered the victory in every ward of the constituency. I thank all the voters for the win. This is for the first time that we have not lost in a single ward in Bhabanipur", Banerjee said, greeting supporters outside her residence in Kolkata. "It is a victory against the conspiracy that was hatched to defeat me from Nandigram. I thank the people of Bhabanipur for giving me such a huge mandate”.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Priyanka Tibrewal, who secured the second position, received 26,320 votes.
By-elections in Bhabanipur and two other constituencies — Jangipur and Samserganj — were held on 30 September.
Soon after Banerjee started leading in her constituency, TMC workers gathered outside her home to celebrate her lead in the key election.
Bhabanipur by-poll became a crucial battle for Banerjee, who is currently not a legislator and had to win this election to retain her position as the West Bengal state chief.
The West Bengal state assembly elections were held in April this year, with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) party winning by a landslide, humbling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But Banerjee lost her own Nandigram seat to Bharatiya BJP politician Suvendu Adhikari. He used to be Banerjee's aide before joining the rival BJP.
As Banerjee lost her seat, she could only be the state chief for six months and had to be re-elected from any constituency within six months to retain her post.

Prohibit Celebrations, Ensure No Post-Poll Violence: Election Commission

The Election Commission of India has asked the West Bengal state government to ensure that no victory celebration or procession occurs during or after counting the by-poll votes.
It also asked the state administration to take all necessary steps to ensure that post-poll violence doesn't happen.
Earlier this year, post-election violence was witnessed in different parts of West Bengal after election results were declared on 2 May.
While the BJP claimed that nine of its members were murdered, TMC alleged that three of its workers were killed within hours of the poll results' announcement.
A fact-finding team has estimated that nearly 15,000 cases of violence were reported in the state within a span of several days after the election results were announced, with 7,000 of the incidents pertaining to the molestation of women.
A seven-member committee set up by the National Human Rights Commission looked into the incidents of violence.
100100
Discuss
Popular comments
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Email drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com
Curtis James
3 October, 14:29 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:02 GMT$2 Mln Raised for US Marine Officer Put in Brig for Blasting Bungled Afghan Pullout
11:52 GMT'Rapunzel', Press, and 'The Jacket': Melania Trump Through the Eyes of Her Ex-Chief of Staff Grisham
11:43 GMTMultiple Afghan Civilians Killed in Explosion Near Kabul Mosque, Taliban Says
11:32 GMTFive Police Officers Injured at Anniversary March in Mexico City, Justice Ministry Says
11:30 GMTAround 3,000 Paedophiles Have Been Present in French Catholic Church Since 1950, Report Suggests
11:19 GMTWest Bengal By-Election: Mamata Banerjee Secures Easy Victory Against BJP Candidate
11:11 GMTArsenal's Magalhaes Caught on Camera 'Searching for His Tooth' Knocked Out in Game Against Brighton
10:54 GMTIndia Ready to 'Meet Any Eventuality' as China Boosts Troops Along Disputed Border, Army Chief Says
10:50 GMTUkraine's Zelensky Undecided About Running for Second Term
10:47 GMTAustralian Open May Make Vaccination Mandatory for Tennis Players, Reports Say
10:47 GMTFormer Dutch National Team Footballer Sentenced for Threatening Prime Minister, Reports Suggest
10:43 GMTBoris Johnson 'Trolls Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak by Appointing Tall Ministers'
10:37 GMTChina Sends Nearly 40 Jets to Fly Near Taiwan's Airspace for Second Day in Row
10:27 GMTNever Surrender: BoJo Pledges to Not Bring Back 'Low-Wage Immigration' Amid Lorry Drivers Shortage
10:00 GMTCumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting for Second Consecutive Week
09:39 GMTSarah Everard's Killer Cop 'Showed Up' With Prostitute at Met Colleagues' Party
09:36 GMTUK PM Johnson Pledges to 'Get More Rapists Behind Bars' After Sarah Everard's Killer Sentenced
09:35 GMTUkraine's Zelensky 'Ready' to Meet Putin Face-to-Face
09:32 GMTPM of Central African Republic Denies Rumours About Hiring Russian Private Security Firms
08:49 GMTFuming GOAT: Ronaldo Storms Down Tunnel Following United's Draw With Everton - Video