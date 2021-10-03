https://sputniknews.com/20211003/west-bengal-by-election-mamata-banerjee-secures-easy-victory-against-bjp-candidate-1089619136.html

West Bengal By-Election: Mamata Banerjee Secures Easy Victory Against BJP Candidate

West Bengal By-Election: Mamata Banerjee Secures Easy Victory Against BJP Candidate

The West Bengal state assembly elections were held in April this year, with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) party winning by a landslide. She... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-03T11:19+0000

2021-10-03T11:19+0000

2021-10-03T11:19+0000

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

india

west bengal

mamata banerjee

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/10/1082357938_0:0:3068:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_216ee0e1a328363bc61244fe1d8f45d5.jpg

West Bengal state chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday won the by-poll to the Bhabanipur constituency by a margin of 58,832 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Priyanka Tibrewal, who secured the second position, received 26,320 votes. By-elections in Bhabanipur and two other constituencies — Jangipur and Samserganj — were held on 30 September.Soon after Banerjee started leading in her constituency, TMC workers gathered outside her home to celebrate her lead in the key election. Bhabanipur by-poll became a crucial battle for Banerjee, who is currently not a legislator and had to win this election to retain her position as the West Bengal state chief.The West Bengal state assembly elections were held in April this year, with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) party winning by a landslide, humbling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But Banerjee lost her own Nandigram seat to Bharatiya BJP politician Suvendu Adhikari. He used to be Banerjee's aide before joining the rival BJP.As Banerjee lost her seat, she could only be the state chief for six months and had to be re-elected from any constituency within six months to retain her post.Prohibit Celebrations, Ensure No Post-Poll Violence: Election CommissionThe Election Commission of India has asked the West Bengal state government to ensure that no victory celebration or procession occurs during or after counting the by-poll votes.It also asked the state administration to take all necessary steps to ensure that post-poll violence doesn't happen.Earlier this year, post-election violence was witnessed in different parts of West Bengal after election results were declared on 2 May.While the BJP claimed that nine of its members were murdered, TMC alleged that three of its workers were killed within hours of the poll results' announcement.A fact-finding team has estimated that nearly 15,000 cases of violence were reported in the state within a span of several days after the election results were announced, with 7,000 of the incidents pertaining to the molestation of women.A seven-member committee set up by the National Human Rights Commission looked into the incidents of violence.

Curtis James I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Email drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com 0

1

india

west bengal

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, west bengal, mamata banerjee