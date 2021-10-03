https://sputniknews.com/20211003/watch-fk-joe-biden-chant-heard-at-nascar-race--1089616338.html

WATCH 'F**k Joe Biden' Chant Heard at NASCAR Race

Numerous videos have been making the rounds on social media, showing people at various venues chanting expletive-laden slogans to blast US President Joe Biden... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International

"F*** Joe Biden" chants have once again been heard at a sporting event: this time crowds of people expressed their dissatisfaction with the US president at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama after driver Brandon Brown won his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race.The chants interfered with Brown's post-race interview after he told a reporter this victory was a "dream come true". The reporter appeared to fail to gauge what the crowds were chanting and interpreted the slogan as "let's go Brandon". The video of the interview with the "F**k Joe Biden" chant was intially posted on NASCAR's Twitter account, but was later deleted. Over the past couple of weeks, the same chant has been heard at a handful of venues, having gained popularity at college football and baseball games, with thousands of students expressing their discontent with Biden's policy, including his handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, proposed tax hikes, mandatory vaccination, etc.

