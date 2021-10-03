https://sputniknews.com/20211003/us-delegation-discusses-migrant-security-situation-with-haitian-officials-1089615819.html

US Delegation Discusses Migrant, Security Situation With Haitian Officials

US Delegation Discusses Migrant, Security Situation With Haitian Officials

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Assistant US Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols headed a US delegation to Haiti, where officials discussed... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-03T04:18+0000

2021-10-03T04:18+0000

2021-10-03T04:18+0000

haiti

news

world

us

migrant crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104615/15/1046151558_0:0:4000:2250_1920x0_80_0_0_a7e24d0d28914d5a76d1528caafee682.jpg

The delegation traveled to Haiti on 30 September - 1 October and met with representatives from the Haitian civil society, as well as political stakeholders, NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne said on Saturday.Haiti suffered a devastating earthquake in August in which more than 2,000 people died in addition to suffering poverty, rampant gang violence and a political crisis following the assassination of previous President Jovenel Moise on 7 July.Some 15,000 migrants, mostly from Haiti, arrived in Del Rio, Texas, in September, prompting Texas to declare a state of emergency and deploy additional state police officers and National Guard troops to stem the surge. The US has conducted over a dozen flights to Haiti to transport about 2,000 individuals who tried to cross the southern border of the United States.Earlier this week, the UN Refugee Agency warned against deporting Haitian migrants in groups without properly assessing their protective needs.

haiti

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

haiti, news, world, us, migrant crisis