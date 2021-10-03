US Delegation Discusses Migrant, Security Situation With Haitian Officials
© AFP 2021 / Nicolas GARCIAAerial view of damages in small village of Casanette near Baumond, Haiti on October 8, 2016 after Hurricane Matthew passed the area.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Assistant US Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols headed a US delegation to Haiti, where officials discussed the security situation in the country, as well as the issue of repatriating migrants, the US National Security Council (NSC) informs.
The delegation traveled to Haiti on 30 September - 1 October and met with representatives from the Haitian civil society, as well as political stakeholders, NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne said on Saturday.
"The delegation also met with Prime Minister Ariel Henry and Foreign Minister Claude Joseph to reiterate U.S. commitment to humane repatriation of migrants, a desire for a full and transparent investigation into President Moise’s assassination, and to recognize that improving the security situation in Haiti is of critical importance to both Haiti and the United States," Horne said.
Haiti suffered a devastating earthquake in August in which more than 2,000 people died in addition to suffering poverty, rampant gang violence and a political crisis following the assassination of previous President Jovenel Moise on 7 July.
Some 15,000 migrants, mostly from Haiti, arrived in Del Rio, Texas, in September, prompting Texas to declare a state of emergency and deploy additional state police officers and National Guard troops to stem the surge. The US has conducted over a dozen flights to Haiti to transport about 2,000 individuals who tried to cross the southern border of the United States.
© REUTERS / ADREES LATIFSome thousands of migrants take shelter as they await to be processed near the Del Rio International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Ciudad Acuna in Del Rio, Texas, U.S. September 18, 2021.
Some thousands of migrants take shelter as they await to be processed near the Del Rio International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Ciudad Acuna in Del Rio, Texas, U.S. September 18, 2021.
© REUTERS / ADREES LATIF
Earlier this week, the UN Refugee Agency warned against deporting Haitian migrants in groups without properly assessing their protective needs.