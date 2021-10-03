https://sputniknews.com/20211003/us-accuses-china-of-provocative-military-activity-near-taiwan-1089628558.html

US Accuses China of 'Provocative' Military Activity Near Taiwan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Department of State said on Sunday it was very concerned by China's "provocative" military activity near Taiwan after dozens of... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International

Taiwan scrambled patrol planes after 39 Chinese aircraft, many of the fighter jets, made two sorties to the island’s air defence identification zone over Saturday. China sent 38 planes toward Taiwan in a similar fashion on Friday.The State Department urged Beijing to end "coercion" against Taiwan, which China sees as its breakaway province. It said that Washington had an abiding interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and vowed to stand with its ally.

