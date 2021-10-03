Registration was successful!
US Accuses China of 'Provocative' Military Activity Near Taiwan
14:29 GMT 03.10.2021
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan, FileIn this Aug. 23, 2015 file photo, Chinese Mi-8 military helicopters and J-16 fighter jets fly over central Beijing during a rehearsal for a large military parade.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Department of State said on Sunday it was very concerned by China's "provocative" military activity near Taiwan after dozens of Chinese warplanes flew toward the island in the past day.

"The United States is very concerned by the People's Republic of China's provocative military activity near Taiwan, which is destabilising, risks miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability," it said.

Taiwan scrambled patrol planes after 39 Chinese aircraft, many of the fighter jets, made two sorties to the island’s air defence identification zone over Saturday. China sent 38 planes toward Taiwan in a similar fashion on Friday.
The State Department urged Beijing to end "coercion" against Taiwan, which China sees as its breakaway province. It said that Washington had an abiding interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and vowed to stand with its ally.
