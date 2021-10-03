Registration was successful!
Multiple Afghan Civilians Killed in Explosion Near Kabul Mosque, Taliban Says
Ukraine's Zelensky Undecided About Running for Second Term
Ukraine's Zelensky Undecided About Running for Second Term
KIEV (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on 3 October that he hasn't made up his mind yet about whether he should run for a second term in...
"I have not made a decision on the second term yet", he told a news briefing.Zelensky took office in 2019 on promises of far-reaching reforms but has been criticised for failing to deliver. He told reporters he believed that only 30-35% of his campaign promises had been fulfilled, adding "I do want to do what I promised".Zelensky denied claims that a president in Ukraine wielded all the executive power. He said he would not seek to change the constitution to replace the mixed form of government.Ukraine has a semi-presidential form of government, in which the president and the parliament share the executive power. Zelensky has been criticised for moving Ukraine toward an executive presidency.
Ukraine's Zelensky Undecided About Running for Second Term

10:50 GMT 03.10.2021 (Updated: 11:19 GMT 03.10.2021)
KIEV (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on 3 October that he hasn't made up his mind yet about whether he should run for a second term in office in 2024.
"I have not made a decision on the second term yet", he told a news briefing.
Zelensky took office in 2019 on promises of far-reaching reforms but has been criticised for failing to deliver. He told reporters he believed that only 30-35% of his campaign promises had been fulfilled, adding "I do want to do what I promised".
Zelensky denied claims that a president in Ukraine wielded all the executive power. He said he would not seek to change the constitution to replace the mixed form of government.

"I do not plan to turn it into a presidential republic", he said.

Ukraine has a semi-presidential form of government, in which the president and the parliament share the executive power. Zelensky has been criticised for moving Ukraine toward an executive presidency.
