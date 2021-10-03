https://sputniknews.com/20211003/ukraines-zelensky-undecided-about-running-for-second-term-1089622543.html

Ukraine's Zelensky Undecided About Running for Second Term

Ukraine's Zelensky Undecided About Running for Second Term

KIEV (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on 3 October that he hasn't made up his mind yet about whether he should run for a second term in... 03.10.2021

"I have not made a decision on the second term yet", he told a news briefing.Zelensky took office in 2019 on promises of far-reaching reforms but has been criticised for failing to deliver. He told reporters he believed that only 30-35% of his campaign promises had been fulfilled, adding "I do want to do what I promised".Zelensky denied claims that a president in Ukraine wielded all the executive power. He said he would not seek to change the constitution to replace the mixed form of government.Ukraine has a semi-presidential form of government, in which the president and the parliament share the executive power. Zelensky has been criticised for moving Ukraine toward an executive presidency.

