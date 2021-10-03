Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting for Second Consecutive Week
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/uk-pm-johnson-pledges-to-get-more-rapists-behind-bars-amid-sarah-everard-murder-investigation-1089620761.html
UK PM Johnson Pledges to 'Get More Rapists Behind Bars' After Sarah Everard's Killer Sentenced
UK PM Johnson Pledges to 'Get More Rapists Behind Bars' After Sarah Everard's Killer Sentenced
Wayne Couzens, a British police officer, who raped and strangled Sarah Everard in March, was sentenced to life in prison without parole earlier this week. 03.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-03T09:36+0000
2021-10-03T10:12+0000
boris johnson
investigation
murder
uk
sarah everard
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0e/1082338364_0:0:2773:1560_1920x0_80_0_0_fced71e5908a7e4222337dc5ecd7e1e1.jpg
Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated on Sunday that he will "stop at nothing to make sure that we get more rapists behind bars", stressing that the country needs "more successful prosecutions for rape and for sexual violence".The head of the cabinet made this statement after a life sentence was handed down for the murderer of Sarah Everard by former Metropolitan Police Officer PC Wayne Couzens.The Everard case also raised major concerns about the police vetting procedures because Couzens was previously linked to several indecent incidents. This includes a flashing offence in 2015, and two more incidents, which occurred mere days before he committed the gruesome murder. Addressing the issue, Johnson noted there is no need to launch an independent public inquiry, saying that the Metropolitan Police and the Independent Office for Police Conduct are probing the issue.On 3 March, Couzens forced the 33-year-old woman to get in his car, as she walked home from a friend's house in south London. He used his police identification and handcuffs to deceive Everard, claiming she was arrested for violating coronavirus lockdown rules. Then he raped and strangled his victim with his police belt.Her body was later found 80 miles away, burned and dumped in a pond in the woods in Kent.
Well he'll need to start with Prince Andrew.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0e/1082338364_308:0:2773:1849_1920x0_80_0_0_9cc0f895ec0e5fc4a833d3c39b562e57.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, investigation, murder, uk, sarah everard

UK PM Johnson Pledges to 'Get More Rapists Behind Bars' After Sarah Everard's Killer Sentenced

09:36 GMT 03.10.2021 (Updated: 10:12 GMT 03.10.2021)
© REUTERS / DYLAN MARTINEZMourners face police officers at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain
Mourners face police officers at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
© REUTERS / DYLAN MARTINEZ
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Wayne Couzens, a British police officer, who raped and strangled Sarah Everard in March, was sentenced to life in prison without parole earlier this week.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated on Sunday that he will "stop at nothing to make sure that we get more rapists behind bars", stressing that the country needs "more successful prosecutions for rape and for sexual violence".

"We do need to look systemically at not just the Wayne Couzens case but the whole handling of rape, domestic violence, sexual violence, and female complaints about harassment altogether", the politician said.

The head of the cabinet made this statement after a life sentence was handed down for the murderer of Sarah Everard by former Metropolitan Police Officer PC Wayne Couzens.
The Everard case also raised major concerns about the police vetting procedures because Couzens was previously linked to several indecent incidents. This includes a flashing offence in 2015, and two more incidents, which occurred mere days before he committed the gruesome murder.
© AP Photo / Elizabeth CookThis court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook shows serving police constable Wayne Couzens, center appearing in the dock at Westminster Magistrates' Court, in London, Saturday, March 13, 2021
This court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook shows serving police constable Wayne Couzens, center appearing in the dock at Westminster Magistrates' Court, in London, Saturday, March 13, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
This court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook shows serving police constable Wayne Couzens, center appearing in the dock at Westminster Magistrates' Court, in London, Saturday, March 13, 2021
© AP Photo / Elizabeth Cook
Addressing the issue, Johnson noted there is no need to launch an independent public inquiry, saying that the Metropolitan Police and the Independent Office for Police Conduct are probing the issue.
On 3 March, Couzens forced the 33-year-old woman to get in his car, as she walked home from a friend's house in south London. He used his police identification and handcuffs to deceive Everard, claiming she was arrested for violating coronavirus lockdown rules. Then he raped and strangled his victim with his police belt.
Her body was later found 80 miles away, burned and dumped in a pond in the woods in Kent.
001100
Discuss
Popular comments
Well he'll need to start with Prince Andrew.
NLNikSput Lastname
3 October, 13:27 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:27 GMTNever Surrender: BoJo Pledges to Not Bring Back 'Low-Wage Immigration' Amid Lorry Drivers Shortage
10:00 GMTCumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting for Second Consecutive Week
09:39 GMTSarah Everard's Killer Cop 'Showed Up' With Prostitute at Met Colleagues' Party
09:36 GMTUK PM Johnson Pledges to 'Get More Rapists Behind Bars' After Sarah Everard's Killer Sentenced
09:35 GMTUkraine's Zelensky Says Ready to Meet Putin Face-to-Face
09:32 GMTPM of Central African Republic Denies Rumours About Hiring Russian Private Security Firms
08:49 GMTFuming GOAT: Ronaldo Storms Down Tunnel Following United's Draw With Everton - Video
07:57 GMTTed Cruz Blocking State Dept. Nominees Over Nord Stream 2 Causes 'Personnel Crisis' in Biden Admin
07:49 GMTLive Updates: UK Conservative Party Conference Kicks Off in Manchester
07:22 GMTEmily Ratajkowski Slammed After Claiming Robin Thicke Groped Her Bare Breasts on 'Blurred Lines' Set
07:15 GMTRussian Ambassador to Sofia Blames US for Expulsions of Russian Diplomats From Bulgaria
07:12 GMTItalians Go to Polls in Municipal Elections
06:18 GMTIndian Security Agency Recovers Air-Dropped Arms Consignment Near Pakistani Border
06:11 GMTNorth Korea Warns UN Security Council of 'Consequences' if It Relies on US 'Brigandish Approach'
05:58 GMTJohnson Vows 'Decisive Action' to Rebuild COVID-Hit Economy Ahead of Conservative Party Conference
05:33 GMTWATCH 'F**k Joe Biden' Chant Heard at NASCAR Race
05:15 GMTDetention of Ex-Bolivian President Anez Extended by Five Months, Daughter Says
05:07 GMTMahmoud Abbas' Poor Ratings 'Not Surprising', Says Official and Here's Why
04:58 GMTEXCLUSIVE: Tehran to Boost Uranium Enrichment, Head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation Says
04:30 GMTOpposites Attract! Labrador Retriever Tries to Befriend Feisty Cat