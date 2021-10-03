https://sputniknews.com/20211003/turkey-plans-to-counter-drilling-of-hydrocarbon-resources-off-cyprus-foreign-ministry-says-1089624976.html

Turkey Plans to Counter Drilling of Hydrocarbon Resources Off Cyprus, Foreign Ministry Says

Turkey Plans to Counter Drilling of Hydrocarbon Resources Off Cyprus, Foreign Ministry Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it would take steps, via diplomatic channels and on the ground, to oppose the extraction of... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-03T12:12+0000

2021-10-03T12:12+0000

2021-10-03T12:12+0000

cyprus

news

world

turkey

"All necessary steps are being taken against these unilateral acts of Greece and GCA [Greek Cypriot Administration] both on the ground and at the [negotiation] table," the ministry said in a statement.The GCA has announced its plan to have an Italian-owned ship under the Maltese flag begin research on Sunday and its intention to start a new drilling operation in southern Cyprus in November.Northern Cyprus is still awaiting a response from the Republic of Cyprus on a proposal to hold a conference on the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar told Sputnik last month.

cyprus

turkey

cyprus, news, world, turkey