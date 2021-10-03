Registration was successful!
"All necessary steps are being taken against these unilateral acts of Greece and GCA [Greek Cypriot Administration] both on the ground and at the [negotiation] table," the ministry said in a statement.The GCA has announced its plan to have an Italian-owned ship under the Maltese flag begin research on Sunday and its intention to start a new drilling operation in southern Cyprus in November.Northern Cyprus is still awaiting a response from the Republic of Cyprus on a proposal to hold a conference on the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar told Sputnik last month.
haha you reap what you sowed evil lying thieving Greeks.
cyprus
turkey
Turkey Plans to Counter Drilling of Hydrocarbon Resources Off Cyprus, Foreign Ministry Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it would take steps, via diplomatic channels and on the ground, to oppose the extraction of hydrocarbon resources near the coast of Cyprus, as this would violate the rights of Ankara and Turkish Cypriots.
"All necessary steps are being taken against these unilateral acts of Greece and GCA [Greek Cypriot Administration] both on the ground and at the [negotiation] table," the ministry said in a statement.
The GCA has announced its plan to have an Italian-owned ship under the Maltese flag begin research on Sunday and its intention to start a new drilling operation in southern Cyprus in November.
"All these unilateral acts will increase tension in the East-Med [East Mediterranean] and threaten peace and stability," the Turkish ministry said.
Northern Cyprus is still awaiting a response from the Republic of Cyprus on a proposal to hold a conference on the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar told Sputnik last month.
haha you reap what you sowed evil lying thieving Greeks.
See you in the ice
