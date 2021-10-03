https://sputniknews.com/20211003/tories-talk-turkey-at-conference-promising-no-christmas-poultry-shortage-1089627650.html

Tories Talk Turkey at Conference, Promising No Christmas Poultry Shortage

Tories Talk Turkey at Conference, Promising No Christmas Poultry Shortage

Poultry farmers have warned that Britons will be denied their turkey dinners this Christmas due to a lack of cheap migrant agricultural labour since the UK's... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-03T15:18+0000

2021-10-03T15:18+0000

2021-10-03T15:18+0000

britain

great britain

christmas

iain duncan smith

turkeys

boris johnson

brexit

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/03/1089626913_0:0:3019:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_cf240ac4e0bf8617a21b43e439f9ed03.jpg

Britain's prime minister and other top Tories have promised voters they will get their Christmas turkey dinners despite claims of post-Brexit labour shortages.Interviewed from the Manchester Central convention complex on Sunday morning by Sky News' Trevor Phillips, Conservative co-chairman Oliver Dowden insisted that recent panics over fuel and food deliveries would not affect the festive season.Phillips, a former leader of the Britain Stronger in Europe Campaign, challenged Dowden, asking "you can't promise me there's gonna be turkey on the table at Christmas, can you?"Prime Minister Boris Johnson, visiting a local youth club before the conference kicked off, said: "I'm very confident this Christmas will be considerably better" than 2020, when COVID-19 lockdown rules restricted how many family members could meet up.Asked if there were likely to be empty shelves in supermarkets amid the road haulage labour shortage, Johnsons warned: "We are going to see a period in which the global economy, particularly the UK economy, because of the speed of recovery, is sucking in demand very fast".Warnings by the Road Haulage Association (RHA) that a lack of 100,000 qualified Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) drivers would lead to food and fuel shortages prompted panic buying a petrol stations across the country this week.Former Tory party leader and work and pensions secretary Iain Duncan Smith lamented letting his own Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) license lapse 15 years ago but would be "game to get back in the cab".He blamed the hauliers for years of inaction "as far back as 2013" on training new drivers while preferring to recruit from eastern Europe.

https://sputniknews.com/20211001/uk-industry-minister-blames-fuel-crisis-on-bosses-yearning-for-pre-brexit-low-wages-1089577845.html

Nostromo Britons come to Turkey and we will serve you as much Turkey as you want. 0

Nostromo Halal Turkey it will be of course. 0

3

britain

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

britain, great britain, christmas, iain duncan smith, turkeys, boris johnson, brexit