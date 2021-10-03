Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/thousands-protest-against-covid-19-health-passes-across-france---reports-1089614799.html
Thousands Protest Against COVID-19 Health Passes Across France - Reports
Thousands Protest Against COVID-19 Health Passes Across France - Reports
PARIS (Sputnik) - Nearly 48,000 people participated in demonstrations against the coronavirus health passes held across France on Saturday, La Depeche... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-03T03:10+0000
2021-10-03T03:10+0000
france
protest
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1f/1083497795_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_36f2810c9a414c2c84eeb39eceee1843.jpg
Around 5,000 people protested in Paris alone on Saturday, which was the 12th consecutive Saturday of demonstrations against the health passes, La Depeche said, adding that the number of protesters has been steadily declining.Last Saturday, around 64,000 people protested across France, with 7,200 demonstrators gathered in Paris.In July, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a series of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including the special health pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result for COVID-19. Before that, the health pass was already required in museums, theaters, movies and all public events attended by over fifty people.Starting August 9, the pass became mandatory in restaurants, bars, shopping centers, airplanes and long-distance trains.The move caused widespread discontent among the French, and protests against the measure have been held every weekend since.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1f/1083497795_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_36ddd3dacf77c91aff1ec1be596358f5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, protest, covid-19

Thousands Protest Against COVID-19 Health Passes Across France - Reports

03:10 GMT 03.10.2021
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIERA protester holds a placard that reads "No to the health passport" during a demonstration called by the French nationalist party "Les Patriotes" (The Patriots) against France's restrictions to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on the "Droits de l'Homme" (human rights) esplanade at the Trocadero Square in Paris, France, July 24, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A protester holds a placard that reads No to the health passport during a demonstration called by the French nationalist party Les Patriotes (The Patriots) against France's restrictions to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on the Droits de l'Homme (human rights) esplanade at the Trocadero Square in Paris, France, July 24, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIER
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - Nearly 48,000 people participated in demonstrations against the coronavirus health passes held across France on Saturday, La Depeche newspaper reports citing the French Interior Ministry.
Around 5,000 people protested in Paris alone on Saturday, which was the 12th consecutive Saturday of demonstrations against the health passes, La Depeche said, adding that the number of protesters has been steadily declining.
Last Saturday, around 64,000 people protested across France, with 7,200 demonstrators gathered in Paris.
In July, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a series of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including the special health pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result for COVID-19. Before that, the health pass was already required in museums, theaters, movies and all public events attended by over fifty people.
Starting August 9, the pass became mandatory in restaurants, bars, shopping centers, airplanes and long-distance trains.
The move caused widespread discontent among the French, and protests against the measure have been held every weekend since.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:30 GMTOpposites Attract! Labrador Retriever Tries to Befriend Feisty Cat
04:18 GMTUS Delegation Discusses Migrant, Security Situation With Haitian Officials
04:13 GMTBling, Bling! US Woman Uncovers 4.38-Carat Diamond at Arkansas State Park
04:12 GMTPresident Duterte Says Daughter to Run in 2022 Philippines Election, Reports Suggest
03:51 GMTIranian FM: Tehran Asked US to Unfreeze $10 Billion Ahead of Nuclear Talks
03:31 GMTUS Warns Sudan That Bilateral Relations Depend on Civilian-Led Transition
03:30 GMTBepiColombo Captures Stunning First Image of Mercury During Flyby
03:10 GMTThousands Protest Against COVID-19 Health Passes Across France - Reports
02:55 GMTVoting in Qatar’s First Legislative Elections Over, Female Candidates Fail to Make It
02:40 GMTConfinement Lifted in Some Parts of La Palma Island Amid Volcanic Eruption - Authorities
02:37 GMT'Distant Future': Head of Israeli Military Intel Notes Iran Won't Have Nuclear Bomb Anytime Soon
02:30 GMTChildren Born in 2020 Will Face Up to 7 Times More Extreme Climate Events - Study
01:59 GMTNYC Schools Proceed With COVID Vaccine Mandate as SCOTUS Justice Sotomayor Blocks Teachers' Appeal
01:14 GMTMarie Antoinette's Redacted Love Letters Finally Uncensored With X-Ray Tech
YesterdayIranian Foreign Minister Says Talks on Restoring Nuclear Deal to Resume in Vienna Soon
Yesterday'Our Hearts Are Broken': Body Believed to be Missing Teen Miya Marcano Found, Florida Sheriff Says
Yesterday'Voice of the Violence': US Issues Terrorism Charge Against Canadian Who Narrated Daesh Propaganda
YesterdayTop Lockheed Martin Exec Spills Beans on Likely Base for Poland's Second F-35A Squadron - Report
YesterdayVideo: Brazil Sees 5th Nationwide Protest Against President Bolsonaro Since May
YesterdayTunisian President Promises New Government 'in Days' Following July Takeover