Thousands Gather in Amsterdam to Protest COVID-19 Restrictions - Videos
© REUTERS / PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUWPolice officers are seen, as people protest against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Amsterdam, Netherlands, February 21, 2021.
AMSTERDAM (Sputnik) - Thousands of people took to the streets of Amsterdam on Sunday to protest mandatory COVID-19 passes, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The demonstrators gathered at Dam Square and began marching through the city.
The protest was organised by the Together for the Netherlands group, which expects to see more than 10,000 participants. However, the number of protesters has not been confirmed yet.
People chanted "freedom" and "how many times do we have to get vaccinated to end the lie about the coronavirus?" The protesters ask the government to lift the requirements, saying they divide society and interfere with everyday life.
In a massive demonstration for FREEDOM the Dutch party Forum for Democracy today walked the streets of Amsterdam and celebrated life. End the COVID-measures, the forced vaccination programmes and the Great Reset! #FVD @thierrybaudet pic.twitter.com/IojALuIjpD— Forum for Democracy International (@FVD_int) October 3, 2021
https://t.co/CEOl8yqdOJ— Jean-luc SCHOS (@SchosJean) October 3, 2021
🇳🇱 Another anti-COVID-pass protest in Amsterdam today. pic.twitter.com/9ExjENOiIM
Today the Dutch are sending a VERY CLEAR SIGNAL to the world. End the lockdowns. No more COVID measures. No more forced vaxxing. No more QR-codes and medical apartheid. Our land is the home of liberty. We are a nation of free people. And we are prepared to fight for it! pic.twitter.com/ynu6yhNv3E— Thierry Baudet (@thierrybaudet) October 3, 2021
From 25 September, the Dutch are required to have COVID-19 passes to visit restaurants, cafes and attend cultural events. The pass contains information about vaccination or a negative PCR test result, which is uploaded to the special CoronaCheck application.