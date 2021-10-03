Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE 'People's Assembly' Activists Hold Rally Against Tory Party in Manchester
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/spooky-scary-democrats-pelosi-sets-halloween-as-new-deadline-for-house-vote-on-biden-spending-bills-1089625699.html
Spooky Scary Democrats: Pelosi Sets Halloween as New Deadline for House Vote on Biden Spending Bills
Spooky Scary Democrats: Pelosi Sets Halloween as New Deadline for House Vote on Biden Spending Bills
Two massive spending bills - a $1 trillion infrastructure package and a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill - have given the Democratic Party a hard time... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-03T13:25+0000
2021-10-03T13:25+0000
joe biden
us house of representatives
us
nancy pelosi
congress
halloween
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/03/1089626382_0:0:3109:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_d18c77250ea0ec9fc26c3cb74bc5db22.jpg
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set yet another new deadline for the House of Representatives to vote on Joe Biden's sweeping "Build Back Better" agenda, now saying that the two bills will be brought to the floor on Halloween, October 31st.In a letter to her Democratic colleagues, Pelosi uses the line "It's about time!" as a refrain seven times, calling on fellow lawmakers to finally take action on the two sweeping bills.The letter pointed at how the deadlines have already been extended several times, with Pelosi arguing that "more time" is needed - even though she personally promised to finally bring the infrastructure bill and the reconciliation package to the floor for a vote.Pelosi also noted how the vote is important for other initiatives to move forward.However, the Democratic rush to push Biden's spending bills through has been undermined by party members themselves. They continue to squabble over how exactly they want to implement their president's agenda and whether his bills are too expensive for the US government to handle - especially in light of other urgent issues like raising the debt ceiling.While it is the GOP resistance that stands in the way of addressing the latter, the passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and an even larger $3.5 reconciliation proposal has prompted squabbles between moderate and progressive Dems. The latter call for the reconciliation proposal to be greenlighted before the smaller infrastructure bill is passed, but moderate Democrats voiced concerns that the reconciliation bill, which includes funds for climate action and social welfare, is maybe going too far with the spending.In her letter, however, Pelosi echoes Biden's assertions that "Build Back Better" costs zero dollars, since it "is paid for". She also reiterated that she would not trigger a vote on something that does not have enough support to be passed - a statement she made earlier when explaining why the House had still not voted.Apparently, this is not something that moderate Democrats - let alone Republicans - are ready to back. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), one of the most vocal opponents of the large spending plans, said that he would not support a bill north of $1.5 trillion. He was also supported by Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who pointed at "concerns and priorities, including dollar figures" when expressing her opposition to President Biden and Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/03/1089626382_34:0:2763:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_fe2eb2468df05f745b96762e08f7a15d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us house of representatives, us, nancy pelosi, congress, halloween

Spooky Scary Democrats: Pelosi Sets Halloween as New Deadline for House Vote on Biden Spending Bills

13:25 GMT 03.10.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZU.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks while signing the continuing resolution to avoid a U.S. government shutdown during a bill enrollment ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2021
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks while signing the continuing resolution to avoid a U.S. government shutdown during a bill enrollment ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Two massive spending bills - a $1 trillion infrastructure package and a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill - have given the Democratic Party a hard time, because progressives and moderates remain at odds over the Biden agenda and how much money they are ready to spend on it.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set yet another new deadline for the House of Representatives to vote on Joe Biden's sweeping "Build Back Better" agenda, now saying that the two bills will be brought to the floor on Halloween, October 31st.
In a letter to her Democratic colleagues, Pelosi uses the line "It's about time!" as a refrain seven times, calling on fellow lawmakers to finally take action on the two sweeping bills.

"It's about time! There is an October 31st Surface Transportation Authorisation deadline, after last night's passage of a critical 30-day extension. We must pass BIF well before then – the sooner the better, to get the jobs out there", Pelosi wrote.

The letter pointed at how the deadlines have already been extended several times, with Pelosi arguing that "more time" is needed - even though she personally promised to finally bring the infrastructure bill and the reconciliation package to the floor for a vote.
Pelosi also noted how the vote is important for other initiatives to move forward.

"We all take great pride in the Rescue Package, which is a giant step in meeting the needs of the American people, putting hundreds of millions of vaccines of arms, money in people's pockets, workers back in jobs and children safely back in school", Pelosi said. "There is an expiration date to some of the initiatives, so we need to extend them – for example, the Child Tax Credit, which took millions of children out of poverty, but which needs to be extended".

However, the Democratic rush to push Biden's spending bills through has been undermined by party members themselves. They continue to squabble over how exactly they want to implement their president's agenda and whether his bills are too expensive for the US government to handle - especially in light of other urgent issues like raising the debt ceiling.
While it is the GOP resistance that stands in the way of addressing the latter, the passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and an even larger $3.5 reconciliation proposal has prompted squabbles between moderate and progressive Dems. The latter call for the reconciliation proposal to be greenlighted before the smaller infrastructure bill is passed, but moderate Democrats voiced concerns that the reconciliation bill, which includes funds for climate action and social welfare, is maybe going too far with the spending.
In her letter, however, Pelosi echoes Biden's assertions that "Build Back Better" costs zero dollars, since it "is paid for". She also reiterated that she would not trigger a vote on something that does not have enough support to be passed - a statement she made earlier when explaining why the House had still not voted.
Apparently, this is not something that moderate Democrats - let alone Republicans - are ready to back. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), one of the most vocal opponents of the large spending plans, said that he would not support a bill north of $1.5 trillion. He was also supported by Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who pointed at "concerns and priorities, including dollar figures" when expressing her opposition to President Biden and Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer.
003000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:38 GMT'People's Assembly' Activists Hold Rally Against Tory Party in Manchester
13:25 GMTSpooky Scary Democrats: Pelosi Sets Halloween as New Deadline for House Vote on Biden Spending Bills
12:51 GMTProtests Hit Israeli Streets as Tel Aviv Tightens COVID Pass Requirements
12:48 GMTSaudi Arabia Says in 'Robust Dialogue' With US to End War in Yemen
12:34 GMTOman Speeds Up Evacuation From Muscat Ahead of Cyclone Shaheen Landfall
12:33 GMTPrince Andrew's Ex-Wife May Be Subpoenaed in Sex Abuse Case to Confirm His 'Pizza Express' Alibi
12:12 GMTTurkey Plans to Counter Drilling of Hydrocarbon Resources Off Cyprus, Foreign Ministry Says
12:02 GMT$2 Mln Raised for US Marine Officer Put in Brig for Blasting Bungled Afghan Pullout
11:52 GMT'Rapunzel', Press, and 'The Jacket': Melania Trump Through the Eyes of Her Ex-Chief of Staff Grisham
11:43 GMTMultiple Afghan Civilians Killed in Explosion Near Kabul Mosque, Taliban Says
11:32 GMTFive Police Officers Injured at Anniversary March in Mexico City, Justice Ministry Says
11:30 GMTAround 3,000 Paedophiles Have Been Present in French Catholic Church Since 1950, Report Suggests
11:19 GMTWest Bengal By-Election: Mamata Banerjee Secures Easy Victory Against BJP Candidate
11:11 GMTArsenal's Magalhaes Caught on Camera 'Searching for His Tooth' Knocked Out in Game Against Brighton
10:54 GMTIndia Ready to 'Meet Any Eventuality' as China Boosts Troops Along Disputed Border, Army Chief Says
10:50 GMTUkraine's Zelensky Undecided About Running for Second Term
10:47 GMTAustralian Open May Make Vaccination Mandatory for Tennis Players, Reports Say
10:47 GMTFormer Dutch National Team Footballer Sentenced for Threatening Prime Minister, Reports Suggest
10:43 GMTBoris Johnson 'Trolls Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak by Appointing Tall Ministers'
10:37 GMTChina Sends Nearly 40 Jets to Fly Near Taiwan's Airspace for Second Day in Row