https://sputniknews.com/20211003/spain-to-allocate-over-230mln-for-la-palma-island-hit-by-volcanic-eruption-pm-sanchez-says-1089630724.html

Spain to Allocate Over $230Mln for La Palma Island Hit by Volcanic Eruption, PM Sanchez Says

Spain to Allocate Over $230Mln for La Palma Island Hit by Volcanic Eruption, PM Sanchez Says

MADRID (Sputnik) - Spain will allocate more than 200 million euros ($232 million) to tackle the aftermath of a volcanic eruption on the Canary island of La... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-03T16:19+0000

2021-10-03T16:19+0000

2021-10-03T16:19+0000

europe

spain

volcano

volcano eruption

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089333960_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_69b0ddac9ef26bef164857b67999a193.jpg

According to the prime minister, Spain is developing a recovery plan together with the Canary Islands government and La Palma's council. The plan has several stages, one of which includes providing over 10 million euros for the victims of the eruption. The second part of the plan will be approved by the cabinet next Tuesday.The La Palma volcano began erupting on 19 September, demolishing 880 buildings and leading to the evacuation of some 6,000 locals.

spain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, spain, volcano, volcano eruption