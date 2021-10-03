Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: North Korea to Restore Inter-Korean Hotlines on October 4, State Media Reveals
Dollar banknotes - Sputnik International, 1920
Pandora Papers
The Pandora Papers is the biggest trove of leaked offshore data, comprising 11.9 million files "exposing" the alleged secret wealth and dealings of the world's richest and most powerful. The documents were released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/shakira-iglesias-ancelotti-athletes-coaches--stars-names-surface-in-bombshell-pandora-papers-1089633157.html
Shakira, Iglesias, Ancelotti: Athletes, Coaches & Stars' Names Surface in Bombshell Pandora Papers
Shakira, Iglesias, Ancelotti: Athletes, Coaches & Stars' Names Surface in Bombshell Pandora Papers
Shakira, Iglesias, Ancelotti: Athletes, Coaches and Stars' Names Surface in Bombshell Pandora Papers
2021-10-03T20:05+0000
2021-10-03T20:04+0000
pandora papers
tax evasion
world
offshore
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104279/00/1042790074_0:0:4928:2773_1920x0_80_0_0_2b0beff0b4741555fe29c4da834109d1.jpg
It looks like we may witness more bombshell tax evasion prosecutions akin to that Spanish authorities gave famed footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo. The newly-published Pandora Papers not only reveal offshore deals and accounts of world politicians, officials and crime bosses, but also mention multiple celebrities and sports stars.While the complete analysis of work of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on nearly 12 million files is yet to come, some notable names have already been fished out.Shakira, Schiffer and BellucciColombian singer Shakira had at least three of her offshore companies set up by a firm called OMC Group, according to the ICIJ investigation. The star's lawyer claimed however that her offshore accounts are declared and money on them is accounted for, while insisting that Shakira never uses offshore accounts to evade taxes.German model and actress Claudia Schiffer was also mentioned in the Pandora Papers as having offshore assets. Her representatives claim, however, that she duly pays all her taxes in the UK.Italian actress Monica Bellucci and Spanish tenor Julio Iglesias are also among those celebrities with offshore assets.Offshore SportsSeveral famous athletes and coaches have also been shown to use the services of companies that set up offshore accounts or trusts - accounts that could be used to avoid paying taxes or obscure true wealth from the prying eyes of authorities, sleuths or creditors. Among them is former footballer and manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola. He used an offshore account in Andorra to store his income for playing for Al-Ahli in Qatar, but later accepted a tax amnesty offer and apparently closed the account.Another professional football manager, Carlo Ancelotti, who was investigated by Spanish authorities for tax evasion, is also detailed in the Pandora Papers. Some of the companies that Spain associates with Real Madrid's manager were mentioned in documents leaked to the ICIJ investigators.The Pandora Papers also mention several less famous athletes, who use offshore assets to store their income, such as ex-cricket Indian superstar Sachin Tendulkar, whose lawyer denies the sportsman used them to evade paying taxes. The papers also featured two Canadians: 1997 Formula 1 winner Jacques Villeneuve, who is believed to have used offshores since the start of his career in 1992 and figure skater Elvis Stojko, who won three World championships, as well as two silver medals in the Olympics, between 1994 and 1997.
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/pandora-papers-feature-3-current-11-former-latin-american-presidents-report-says-1089632985.html
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Emaildrnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com.
1
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104279/00/1042790074_305:0:4678:3280_1920x0_80_0_0_6da0cc56280a9af9b02361ea32ec5006.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tax evasion, world, offshore

Shakira, Iglesias, Ancelotti: Athletes, Coaches & Stars' Names Surface in Bombshell Pandora Papers

20:05 GMT 03.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / PEDRO UGARTEColombian singer Shakira (File)
Colombian singer Shakira (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / PEDRO UGARTE
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
While the many politicians named in the freshly-released Pandora Papers are bound to attract most of the attention, it turns out they are not alone in a desire to tuck away cash assets in those nations with relaxed tax laws.
It looks like we may witness more bombshell tax evasion prosecutions akin to that Spanish authorities gave famed footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo. The newly-published Pandora Papers not only reveal offshore deals and accounts of world politicians, officials and crime bosses, but also mention multiple celebrities and sports stars.
While the complete analysis of work of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on nearly 12 million files is yet to come, some notable names have already been fished out.

Shakira, Schiffer and Bellucci

Colombian singer Shakira had at least three of her offshore companies set up by a firm called OMC Group, according to the ICIJ investigation. The star's lawyer claimed however that her offshore accounts are declared and money on them is accounted for, while insisting that Shakira never uses offshore accounts to evade taxes.
© REUTERS / ALKIS KONSTANTINIDISActor Monica Bellucci performs during the theatrical play 'Maria Callas: Letters and Memories' at the Herodes Atticus theatre in Athens, Greece, September 22, 2021.
Actor Monica Bellucci performs during the theatrical play 'Maria Callas: Letters and Memories' at the Herodes Atticus theatre in Athens, Greece, September 22, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
Actor Monica Bellucci performs during the theatrical play 'Maria Callas: Letters and Memories' at the Herodes Atticus theatre in Athens, Greece, September 22, 2021.
© REUTERS / ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS
German model and actress Claudia Schiffer was also mentioned in the Pandora Papers as having offshore assets. Her representatives claim, however, that she duly pays all her taxes in the UK.
Italian actress Monica Bellucci and Spanish tenor Julio Iglesias are also among those celebrities with offshore assets.

Offshore Sports

Several famous athletes and coaches have also been shown to use the services of companies that set up offshore accounts or trusts - accounts that could be used to avoid paying taxes or obscure true wealth from the prying eyes of authorities, sleuths or creditors.
Among them is former footballer and manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola. He used an offshore account in Andorra to store his income for playing for Al-Ahli in Qatar, but later accepted a tax amnesty offer and apparently closed the account.
Another professional football manager, Carlo Ancelotti, who was investigated by Spanish authorities for tax evasion, is also detailed in the Pandora Papers. Some of the companies that Spain associates with Real Madrid's manager were mentioned in documents leaked to the ICIJ investigators.
Flag of Ecuador - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
Pandora Papers
Pandora Papers Feature 3 Current, 11 Former Latin American Presidents, Report Says
18:47 GMT
The Pandora Papers also mention several less famous athletes, who use offshore assets to store their income, such as ex-cricket Indian superstar Sachin Tendulkar, whose lawyer denies the sportsman used them to evade paying taxes.
The papers also featured two Canadians: 1997 Formula 1 winner Jacques Villeneuve, who is believed to have used offshores since the start of his career in 1992 and figure skater Elvis Stojko, who won three World championships, as well as two silver medals in the Olympics, between 1994 and 1997.
003001
Discuss
Popular comments
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Emaildrnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com.
Bradley Marcus
3 October, 23:33 GMT1
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:14 GMTNorth Korea to Restore Inter-Korean Hotlines on October 4, State Media Reveals
21:05 GMTMet Police Officer From Same Unit as Sarah Everard Killer Charged With Rape
20:16 GMTTrump on Possible Clash With DeSantis in 2024: 'I'd Beat Him Like I Would Beat Everyone Else'
20:05 GMTShakira, Iglesias, Ancelotti: Athletes, Coaches & Stars' Names Surface in Bombshell Pandora Papers
19:48 GMTICIJ May Publish More Data on Offshore Schemes, Has 12Mln Files Under Scrutiny
19:18 GMTUS Business Associations Plead With Biden to Lift Trump-Era China Tariffs Amid Logistics Disruptions
18:58 GMTRepublican Lawmakers Reportedly Seek to Uncover 'Bias' in COVID-19 Origin Investigation
18:47 GMTPandora Papers Feature 3 Current, 11 Former Latin American Presidents, Report Says
17:56 GMTPandora Papers: Pakistan's Imran Khan Vows Probe Into Alleged Offshore Dealings of Inner Circle
17:55 GMT'It Worked': Grimes Plays Paparazzi by Deliberately Reading Karl Marx Book For Cameras
17:30 GMTThree Labour MPs in Talks to Defect to the Tories, Daily Mail Claims
16:55 GMTEx-US Bagram Base 'Active Again' Amid Unconfirmed Media Claims of China's Interest in Airfield
16:38 GMT'Man Who Inspired Generations': French Business Magnate Bernard Tapie Dies Aged 78
16:35 GMTSoros-Funded Group Releases 'Pandora Papers' Allegedly Exposing 'Offshore Secrets' of World Leaders
16:19 GMTSpain to Allocate Over $230Mln for La Palma Island Hit by Volcanic Eruption, PM Sanchez Says
16:17 GMTIran Insists on Resolving Arguments Without 'Foreign Influence' Amid Row With Baku Over War Games
15:54 GMTEight People Die in Plane Crash in Northern Italy - Videos
15:50 GMT‘New Domain in Battle’: UK Touts New Cyber Warfare Centre to Stage ‘Offensive Attacks’
15:34 GMTBiden Reportedly Supported Progressives in Reconciliation Talks, Raising Eyebrows Among Moderates
15:18 GMTTories Talk Turkey at Conference, Promising No Christmas Poultry Shortage