Russian Ambassador to Sofia Blames US for Expulsions of Russian Diplomats From Bulgaria
Russian Ambassador to Sofia Blames US for Expulsions of Russian Diplomats From Bulgaria
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova has accused the United States of forcing Bulgaria's hand after the European nation... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International
"I think Bulgaria did not act independently in this story… The Americans apparently want to squeeze Russia out of every sphere of Bulgarian life", she told Sputnik in an interview.Mitrofanova argued that any attempt to make Russia leave Bulgaria was a "utopia" because the two eastern Orthodox nations have strong historical connections.Bulgaria expelled several Russian diplomats in March and April after accusing them of spying and blaming Russia for alleged involvement in four explosions at arms depots.
Russian Ambassador to Sofia Blames US for Expulsions of Russian Diplomats From Bulgaria

07:15 GMT 03.10.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / MrPanyGoff / Russian embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Russian embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / MrPanyGoff /
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova has accused the United States of forcing Bulgaria's hand after the European nation expelled several Russian diplomats in spring.
"I think Bulgaria did not act independently in this story… The Americans apparently want to squeeze Russia out of every sphere of Bulgarian life", she told Sputnik in an interview.
Mitrofanova argued that any attempt to make Russia leave Bulgaria was a "utopia" because the two eastern Orthodox nations have strong historical connections.
Bulgaria expelled several Russian diplomats in March and April after accusing them of spying and blaming Russia for alleged involvement in four explosions at arms depots.
