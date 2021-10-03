https://sputniknews.com/20211003/russian-ambassador-to-sofia-blames-us-for-expulsions-of-russian-diplomats-from-bulgaria-1089618378.html

Russian Ambassador to Sofia Blames US for Expulsions of Russian Diplomats From Bulgaria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova has accused the United States of forcing Bulgaria's hand after the European nation... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International

"I think Bulgaria did not act independently in this story… The Americans apparently want to squeeze Russia out of every sphere of Bulgarian life", she told Sputnik in an interview.Mitrofanova argued that any attempt to make Russia leave Bulgaria was a "utopia" because the two eastern Orthodox nations have strong historical connections.Bulgaria expelled several Russian diplomats in March and April after accusing them of spying and blaming Russia for alleged involvement in four explosions at arms depots.

