https://sputniknews.com/20211003/protests-hit-israeli-streets-as-tel-aviv-tightens-covid-pass-requirements-1089625784.html

Protests Hit Israeli Streets as Tel Aviv Tightens COVID Pass Requirements

Protests Hit Israeli Streets as Tel Aviv Tightens COVID Pass Requirements

Protests Hit Israeli Streets as Tel Aviv Tightens COVID Pass Requirements

2021-10-03T12:51+0000

2021-10-03T12:51+0000

2021-10-03T12:51+0000

middle east

israel

covid-19

delta variant of covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/03/1089625518_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f275a76d753cc74f6a832db75a3344e5.jpg

Israel is tightening its coronavirus rules: now, in order to get a green pass - a universal permit required to enter indoor facilities and visit indoor events – citizens will have to get a booster if they were vaccinated with their second shot more than six months ago. Alternatively, they can get one by passing a PCR test or if they recovered from COVID-19 less than half a year ago.Tel Aviv also vowed to boost enforcement of green pass requirements, especially in those regions of the country where infection rates have grown.The measure sparked protests by some, who claimed the anti-COVID measures equate to mandatory vaccination, with Israelis forming convoys of cars that clogged the streets of several cities, AP reported.On 3 October, some 2 million Israelis were expected to lose their privileges under the old green passes due to not meeting the new requirements, while the remainder, around 3.5 million people simply needed to have their passes re-issued on a special website. However, the demand was so high that the Israeli Health Ministry's system could not handle them all and crashed, leaving millions of Israelis without new green passes. As a temporary solution, the ministry extended the expiring old green passes for practically everyone who had them until the system to replace them is up and running again. No clear deadline has been given so far.The tightening of rules comes amid the latest surge in COVID-19 cases in Israel, 70% of which were among those unvaccinated. Still, Tel Aviv continues to forge ahead with its push to promote booster vaccination after becoming the first nation in the world to implement the practice – first for the elderly, later for everyone above 12. The Israeli authorities believe that a third, booster shot, restores the partially lost COVID-19 protection given by the first two jabs, which 60% of Israelis have already received.The practice was later adopted in the US, despite a brief objection from the nation's regulator. At the same time, the World Health Organisation has slammed the administering of booster doses in these countries, arguing that their effectiveness and necessity have not yet been fully proven, while the practice is taking away those vaccine shots that could have been donated to nations which can't afford to buy them in sufficient quantities or can't produce them locally.

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/doctors-in-israel-angry-at-covid-19-patients-who-refused-vaccination-1089436974.html

carey walmper I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203 0

astrodetective Good on the Israeli Freedom Fighters 0

2

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

middle east, israel, covid-19, delta variant of covid-19