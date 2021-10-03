https://sputniknews.com/20211003/president-duterte-says-daughter-to-run-in-2022-philippines-election-reports-suggest-1089615669.html

President Duterte Says Daughter to Run in 2022 Philippines Election, Reports Suggest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte says his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, will run for president in the 2022 election, the ABS-CBN news... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International

Sara Duterte-Carpio is currently the mayor of Davao City.On 2 October, President Rodrigo Duterte, 76, announced that he was retiring from politics, less than a year before the next presidential race. Duterte also said that his daughter was going to run for president.Rodrigo Duterte was expected to register as a candidate for vice president from his ruling PDP-Laban party. His longtime friend, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Tesoro Go has replaced him in the race, according to ABS-CBN.Duterte came to power after the 2016 presidential election. The 2022 presidential vote is set to take place in the Philippines on 9 May.

