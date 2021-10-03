Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/president-duterte-says-daughter-to-run-in-2022-philippines-election-reports-suggest-1089615669.html
President Duterte Says Daughter to Run in 2022 Philippines Election, Reports Suggest
President Duterte Says Daughter to Run in 2022 Philippines Election, Reports Suggest
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte says his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, will run for president in the 2022 election, the ABS-CBN news... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-03T04:12+0000
2021-10-03T04:12+0000
asia
news
world
philippines
rodrigo duterte
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1b/1083469306_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_46173854a74ad147af565f6e8f0caa7b.jpg
Sara Duterte-Carpio is currently the mayor of Davao City.On 2 October, President Rodrigo Duterte, 76, announced that he was retiring from politics, less than a year before the next presidential race. Duterte also said that his daughter was going to run for president.Rodrigo Duterte was expected to register as a candidate for vice president from his ruling PDP-Laban party. His longtime friend, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Tesoro Go has replaced him in the race, according to ABS-CBN.Duterte came to power after the 2016 presidential election. The 2022 presidential vote is set to take place in the Philippines on 9 May.
https://sputniknews.com/20211002/philippines-president-duterte-says-hes-retiring-from-politics--1089599213.html
asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1b/1083469306_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98cc9e18bea26cc5f2a8d0bf970f127a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia, news, world, philippines, rodrigo duterte

President Duterte Says Daughter to Run in 2022 Philippines Election, Reports Suggest

04:12 GMT 03.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOL NewPresident Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter Sara, known as Inday Sara
President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter Sara, known as Inday Sara - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOL New
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte says his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, will run for president in the 2022 election, the ABS-CBN news network reports.
Sara Duterte-Carpio is currently the mayor of Davao City.
On 2 October, President Rodrigo Duterte, 76, announced that he was retiring from politics, less than a year before the next presidential race. Duterte also said that his daughter was going to run for president.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during the arrival ceremony for the first COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in the country, at Villamor Air Base in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 28, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
Philippines' President Duterte Says He's Retiring From Politics
Yesterday, 07:51 GMT
Rodrigo Duterte was expected to register as a candidate for vice president from his ruling PDP-Laban party. His longtime friend, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Tesoro Go has replaced him in the race, according to ABS-CBN.
Duterte came to power after the 2016 presidential election. The 2022 presidential vote is set to take place in the Philippines on 9 May.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:30 GMTOpposites Attract! Labrador Retriever Tries to Befriend Feisty Cat
04:18 GMTUS Delegation Discusses Migrant, Security Situation With Haitian Officials
04:13 GMTBling, Bling! US Woman Uncovers 4.38-Carat Diamond at Arkansas State Park
04:12 GMTPresident Duterte Says Daughter to Run in 2022 Philippines Election, Reports Suggest
03:51 GMTIranian FM: Tehran Asked US to Unfreeze $10 Billion Ahead of Nuclear Talks
03:31 GMTUS Warns Sudan That Bilateral Relations Depend on Civilian-Led Transition
03:30 GMTBepiColombo Captures Stunning First Image of Mercury During Flyby
03:10 GMTThousands Protest Against COVID-19 Health Passes Across France - Reports
02:55 GMTVoting in Qatar’s First Legislative Elections Over, Female Candidates Fail to Make It
02:40 GMTConfinement Lifted in Some Parts of La Palma Island Amid Volcanic Eruption - Authorities
02:37 GMT'Distant Future': Head of Israeli Military Intel Notes Iran Won't Have Nuclear Bomb Anytime Soon
02:30 GMTChildren Born in 2020 Will Face Up to 7 Times More Extreme Climate Events - Study
01:59 GMTNYC Schools Proceed With COVID Vaccine Mandate as SCOTUS Justice Sotomayor Blocks Teachers' Appeal
01:14 GMTMarie Antoinette's Redacted Love Letters Finally Uncensored With X-Ray Tech
YesterdayIranian Foreign Minister Says Talks on Restoring Nuclear Deal to Resume in Vienna Soon
Yesterday'Our Hearts Are Broken': Body Believed to be Missing Teen Miya Marcano Found, Florida Sheriff Says
Yesterday'Voice of the Violence': US Issues Terrorism Charge Against Canadian Who Narrated Daesh Propaganda
YesterdayTop Lockheed Martin Exec Spills Beans on Likely Base for Poland's Second F-35A Squadron - Report
YesterdayVideo: Brazil Sees 5th Nationwide Protest Against President Bolsonaro Since May
YesterdayTunisian President Promises New Government 'in Days' Following July Takeover