PM of Central African Republic Denies Rumours About Hiring Russian Private Security Firms

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Central African Republic's Prime Minister Henri-Marie Dondra has denied having contracts with any Russian private security companies... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International

His statement comes shortly after France and the UK criticised a Russian private security group's involvement with another African country. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a UN briefing last week that Mali asked a Russian private firm to assist in its counterterrorism efforts after France announced a troop drawdown. He said that the Russian government was not part of the deal.

