PM of Central African Republic Denies Rumours About Hiring Russian Private Security Firms
PM of Central African Republic Denies Rumours About Hiring Russian Private Security Firms
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Central African Republic's Prime Minister Henri-Marie Dondra has denied having contracts with any Russian private security companies... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International
His statement comes shortly after France and the UK criticised a Russian private security group's involvement with another African country. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a UN briefing last week that Mali asked a Russian private firm to assist in its counterterrorism efforts after France announced a troop drawdown. He said that the Russian government was not part of the deal.
09:32 GMT 03.10.2021
French Sangaris forces patrolling in the Muslim PK 5 district in Bangui, as people go to the polls to take part second round of the presidential and legislative elections in the Central African Republic (File)
French Sangaris forces patrolling in the Muslim PK 5 district in Bangui, as people go to the polls to take part second round of the presidential and legislative elections in the Central African Republic (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Central African Republic's Prime Minister Henri-Marie Dondra has denied having contracts with any Russian private security companies amid rumours of their involvement in the country.

"I heard this rumour. But my country has no contract with any Russian private security company. All we did was sign a military cooperation deal with Russia. There are only instructors in our country who are helping us build a defence and security forces", he told the weekly Journal du Dimanche.

His statement comes shortly after France and the UK criticised a Russian private security group's involvement with another African country.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a UN briefing last week that Mali asked a Russian private firm to assist in its counterterrorism efforts after France announced a troop drawdown. He said that the Russian government was not part of the deal.
