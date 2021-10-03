https://sputniknews.com/20211003/pandora-papers-say-us-law-firm-mckenzie-helped-create-modern-offshore-system-1089634569.html

Pandora Papers Say US Law Firm McKenzie Helped Create Modern Offshore System

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Top US law firm Baker McKenzie is among those who stand behind the existing offshore system, the International Consortium of... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International

On Sunday, the ICIJ published a new leak on the alleged financial secrets of over 35 current and former world leaders, as well as more than 330 politicians and officials from across the globe.The ICIJ went on to name Ukrainian billionaire Ihor Kolomoisky among the firm's clients.Another prominent name on McKenzie clients' list is fugitive financier Jho Low, who is "accused by authorities in multiple countries of masterminding the embezzlement of more than $4.5 billion from a Malaysian economic development fund known as 1MDB."The ICIJ has described the just-published expose of illicit financial activities as the most expansive yet, noting that the investigation involved more than 600 journalists from 117 countries as well as over 11.9 million leaked files "covering every corner of the globe."

Terranian The 1st Not to forget, the majority of worlds off-shore tax fraud/avoidence money laundring + hiding havens are managed operated from the "City Of London". 0

