Opposites Attract! Labrador Retriever Tries to Befriend Feisty Cat

Some animals are extremely social and want to be pals with everyone, while others... well, at least they won't attack you if you are minding your business. 03.10.2021, Sputnik International

This adorable Labrador retriever wants to befriend a cat, and jumps on the couch to greet it - but the feline appears to be none too happy about that. While the doggo tries to pet the cat, it hisses and even tries to hit the annoying canine. However, the doggo still wants to hang out together, so the cat evacuates the area to avoid that friendship. Sorry, pooch, maybe, next time!

