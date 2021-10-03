https://sputniknews.com/20211003/oman-speeds-up-evacuation-from-muscat-ahead-of-cyclone-shaheen-landfall-1089626066.html

Oman Speeds Up Evacuation From Muscat Ahead of Cyclone Shaheen Landfall

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Oman ordered emergency agencies on 3 October to speed up the evacuation of Muscat residential areas ahead of Cyclone Shaheen's landfall. 03.10.2021, Sputnik International

The state news agency ONA reported that power would be cut in the coastal districts after evacuation is complete. Work was cancelled and medical facilities were ordered to close.The cyclone is expected to come ashore between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. local time (14:00-17:00 GMT). High winds and storm surge were reported onshore in the afternoon.Shelters have opened throughout the sultanate. ONA said more than 600 people had arrived at 10 relief centers in Al Batinah North Governorate, north of Muscat.

