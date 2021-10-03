North Korea Warns UN Security Council of 'Consequences' if It Relies on US 'Brigandish Approach'

Pyongyang has warned the United Nations Security Council of "consequences" if it continues to rely on the "brigandish approach" of the US, state media says.The Security Council held a meeting behind closed doors on 1 October following requests from the United States and other countries over the recent North Korean missile launches.The official news agency KCNA cites the director of the North Korean Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organisations, Jo Chol Su, who believes that the meeting was "open ignorance of and wanton encroachment" on the country's sovereignty and a "provocation".Pyongyang also believes the UNSC applies double standards regarding military activities among UN member states.On 1 October, North Korea announced it had test-fired a newly-developed anti-aircraft missile. Following the report, senior defence officials from the United States, Japan, and South Korea held a call to discuss the matter.North Korea's Ambassador to the UN Kim Song earlier said at the 76th UN General Assembly in New York that his country was permitted to defend itself and test weapons to counter any external aggression, but North Korea would not harm its neighbours and the United States. The ambassador noted that Pyongyang was ready for a dialogue if the US gave up its "hostile" policies and stopped military drills on the Korean Peninsula.Over the last month, Pyongyang has test-fired multiple missiles, including the Hwasong-8 hypersonic missile and a newly-developed anti-aircraft missile. These actions were heavily criticised by the West, with Washington repeatedly blaming Pyongyang for distabilising the region.
Earlier this week, France, the UK, and the US raised concerns about North Korea's latest missile test launches and pledged to address the issue at the UN Security Council.
Pyongyang has warned the United Nations Security Council of "consequences" if it continues to rely on the "brigandish approach" of the US, state media says.
The Security Council held a meeting behind closed doors on 1 October following requests from the United States and other countries over the recent North Korean missile launches.
The official news agency KCNA cites the director of the North Korean Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organisations, Jo Chol Su, who believes that the meeting was "open ignorance of and wanton encroachment" on the country's sovereignty and a "provocation".
Pyongyang also believes the UNSC applies double standards regarding military activities among UN member states.
On 1 October, North Korea announced it had test-fired a newly-developed anti-aircraft missile. Following the report, senior defence officials from the United States, Japan, and South Korea held a call to discuss the matter.
North Korea's Ambassador to the UN Kim Song earlier said at the 76th UN General Assembly in New York that his country was permitted to defend itself and test weapons to counter any external aggression, but North Korea would not harm its neighbours and the United States. The ambassador noted that Pyongyang was ready for a dialogue if the US gave up its "hostile" policies and stopped military drills on the Korean Peninsula.
Over the last month, Pyongyang has test-fired multiple missiles, including the Hwasong-8 hypersonic missile and a newly-developed anti-aircraft missile. These actions were heavily criticised by the West, with Washington repeatedly blaming Pyongyang for distabilising the region.