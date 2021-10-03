Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/new-zealand-to-require-full-vaccination-for-foreign-visitors-starting-november-1089628726.html
New Zealand to Require Full Vaccination for Foreign Visitors Starting November
New Zealand to Require Full Vaccination for Foreign Visitors Starting November
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New Zealand said on Sunday that all adult foreign nationals will be required to be fully vaccinated to enter the country starting 1... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-03T14:38+0000
2021-10-03T14:38+0000
new zealand
asia & pacific
vaccination
coronavirus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089264881_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_74aa95e919c3856f9a44c90853c18289.jpg
All arrivals will have to declare their vaccination status while registering with the Managed Isolation Allocation System and show proof of vaccination or a valid exemption to their airline and customs officials upon landing.New Zealand has already fully vaccinated 46% of the eligible population, while at least 78% have received the first shot.Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said last week that the country needs to vaccinate 90% of the population in order to avoid further lockdowns.
1
new zealand
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089264881_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_73bdfcee983f6767747d878801b6f1f4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new zealand, asia & pacific, vaccination, coronavirus

New Zealand to Require Full Vaccination for Foreign Visitors Starting November

14:38 GMT 03.10.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE BLAKEA nurse fills a syringe with Pfizer vaccine as mobile vaccination teams begin visiting every Los Angeles Unified middle and high school campus to deliver first and second doses of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 30, 2021
A nurse fills a syringe with Pfizer vaccine as mobile vaccination teams begin visiting every Los Angeles Unified middle and high school campus to deliver first and second doses of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE BLAKE
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New Zealand said on Sunday that all adult foreign nationals will be required to be fully vaccinated to enter the country starting 1 November.

"To further reduce the possibility of the virus getting through our border, we are introducing the requirement for air travellers aged 17 and over, who are not New Zealand citizens, to be fully vaccinated to enter New Zealand", the government said in a statement.

All arrivals will have to declare their vaccination status while registering with the Managed Isolation Allocation System and show proof of vaccination or a valid exemption to their airline and customs officials upon landing.

"The COVID-19 Technical Advisory Group has recommended that a full course of any of the 22 COVID-19 vaccines approved by a government or approval authority, with the last dose being at least 14 days before arrival, will be acceptable at this stage. Guidance will be prepared on what will qualify as evidence of vaccination or an exemption", the statement read.

New Zealand has already fully vaccinated 46% of the eligible population, while at least 78% have received the first shot.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said last week that the country needs to vaccinate 90% of the population in order to avoid further lockdowns.
021000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:18 GMTTories Talk Turkey at Conference, Promising No Christmas Poultry Shortage
15:07 GMTThousands Gather in Amsterdam to Protest COVID-19 Restrictions - Videos
15:00 GMTIllegal Drugs & Arrest of Bollywood Superstar's Son: What is Known About Raid on Mumbai Cruise Rave?
14:38 GMTNew Zealand to Require Full Vaccination for Foreign Visitors Starting November
14:29 GMTUS Accuses China of 'Provocative' Military Activity Near Taiwan
14:23 GMTArchaeologists Claim Mount Sinai, Where Moses Spoke to God, is in Saudi Arabia
14:14 GMT'At Gunpoint for 31 Hours': Details of Ashraf Ghani's Escape Revealed
14:13 GMTIraqi Security Services Say Foiled Terrorist Attack in Western Province of Anbar
14:12 GMTEx-Tory Leader Iain Duncan Smith Says Met Commissioner Dick Must Make Way for a ‘New Broom’
13:53 GMTAlgeria Closes Airspace to French Military Jets
13:38 GMT'People's Assembly' Activists Hold Rally Against Tory Party in Manchester
13:25 GMTSpooky Scary Democrats: Pelosi Sets Halloween as New Deadline for House Vote on Biden Spending Bills
12:51 GMTProtests Hit Israeli Streets as Tel Aviv Tightens COVID Pass Requirements
12:48 GMTSaudi Arabia Says in 'Robust Dialogue' With US to End War in Yemen
12:34 GMTOman Speeds Up Evacuation From Muscat Ahead of Cyclone Shaheen Landfall
12:33 GMTPrince Andrew's Ex-Wife May Be Subpoenaed in Sex Abuse Case to Confirm His 'Pizza Express' Alibi
12:12 GMTTurkey Plans to Counter Drilling of Hydrocarbon Resources Off Cyprus, Foreign Ministry Says
12:02 GMT$2 Mln Raised for US Marine Officer Put in Brig for Blasting Bungled Afghan Pullout
11:52 GMT'Rapunzel', Press, and 'The Jacket': Melania Trump Through the Eyes of Her Ex-Chief of Staff Grisham
11:43 GMTMultiple Afghan Civilians Killed in Explosion Near Kabul Mosque, Taliban Says