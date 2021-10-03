https://sputniknews.com/20211003/new-zealand-to-require-full-vaccination-for-foreign-visitors-starting-november-1089628726.html

New Zealand to Require Full Vaccination for Foreign Visitors Starting November

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New Zealand said on Sunday that all adult foreign nationals will be required to be fully vaccinated to enter the country starting 1...

All arrivals will have to declare their vaccination status while registering with the Managed Isolation Allocation System and show proof of vaccination or a valid exemption to their airline and customs officials upon landing.New Zealand has already fully vaccinated 46% of the eligible population, while at least 78% have received the first shot.Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said last week that the country needs to vaccinate 90% of the population in order to avoid further lockdowns.

new zealand

