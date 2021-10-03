https://sputniknews.com/20211003/new-domain-in-battle-uk-touts-new-cyber-warfare-centre-to-stage-offensive-attacks-1089629771.html

‘New Domain in Battle’: UK Touts New Cyber Warfare Centre to Stage ‘Offensive Attacks’

‘New Domain in Battle’: UK Touts New Cyber Warfare Centre to Stage ‘Offensive Attacks’

The new cyber warfare centre will reportedly be mentioned by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as an example of London’s “levelling up” agenda during his... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-03T15:50+0000

2021-10-03T15:50+0000

2021-10-03T15:50+0000

russia

china

international law

cyber warfare

uk

headquarters

ben wallace

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107619/62/1076196255_0:0:1001:563_1920x0_80_0_0_c940067cb6e436abd2e24139401415e4.jpg

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced the construction of the National Cyber Force headquarters in England’s northwest to launch possible “offensive” cyber attacks against unspecified “hostile” nations.In an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, Wallace referred to “some foreign states” waging cyber warfare on the UK “every single day”, adding that Britain has “a right under international law and among ourselves to defend ourselves”.He promised his country would defend itself from cyber warfare “if that warfare is dangerous, corrupting, or damaging”.When asked if the National Cyber Force will be capable of attacking a hostile country’s critical infrastructure, Wallace said “it would be a dereliction of duty if these capabilities weren't on our shelves”.Wallace insisted that the construction of the new digital warfare, which is worth £5 ($6.7) billion, would put the UK “at the front” of countries capable of staging offensive cyber attacks. He argued that Britain “will be one of the very, very few nations in the world with that scale”.The defence secretary described cyber as “a new domain in battle”, stressing the importance of the UK acting against potential adversaries in this field.According to him, the impact of the new cyber warfare centre can be likened to the location of Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) in Cheltenham in the 1950s. “Cheltenham was a small country town and look what it has done. That's what we mean by levelling up”, he said.Raab Wants Coalition to Tackle 'Malicious Cyber Attacks'Wallace’s remarks come a few months after then-UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called for a wider coalition to respond to states complicit in "malicious cyber attacks", as he gave his keynote cybersecurity speech at Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre's (NCSC) CYBERUK conference.Touching upon the threats facing the West in cyberspace, Raab accused Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran of working to "sabotage, steal, and ransack the international system".This was preceded by General Patrick Sanders, commander of the UK Strategic Command, claiming that China was a "chronic threat" to the UK amid a record number of cyber-attacks targeting Britain during the COVID-19 pandemic.He was echoed by Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Klein, who noted that Moscow had never interfered in the UK's political processes and instead seeks to find common ground to improve bilateral relations.Ties between the two are still at an all-time low after former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in March 2018 in the UK city of Salisbury. London points the finger at Moscow, claiming it played a role in the incident, while Russia denies the allegations. The country’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said back in May 2019 that the Skripal case was falling apart due to a lack of any evidence incriminating Russia.

https://sputniknews.com/20210727/uk-media-report-on-iranian-secret-cyber-files-casts-more-doubt-than-confidence-experts-say-1083466470.html

https://sputniknews.com/20200926/general-uk-cyber-attacks-1080580326.html

daniel danny I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203 0

vot tak It is this constant public skool boi/grrrrrl nonsense coming out of israel's brit colony that justifies their own complete isolation from the civilized peoples of this planet. BDS the brits like they are israelis. Do the same to the usa and the rest of the 5 eyes countries. 0

2

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russia, china, international law, cyber warfare, uk, headquarters, ben wallace