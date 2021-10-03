Live Updates: UK Conservative Party Conference Kicks Off in Manchester

I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
0
Louis Andrea
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Email drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are among the key speakers during the four-day conference. The officials are expected to deliver remarks on the COVID-19 situation, fuel crisis, and relations with the European Union.
The UK Conservative Party's conference kicks off in Manchester on 3 October and is expected to last until 6 October. The event will begin with addresses by newly-appointed Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Conservative Party Chairman Oliver Dowden.
Over 10,000 delegates are poised to attend the four-day conference.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is set to deliver a keynote speech, earlier pledged to take "big, bold decisions" to transform post-COVID Britain, hoping to set the tone of the conference, which is taking place amid the current shortage of tanker truck drivers. The shortage has already translated into a lack of fuel at petrol stations and long queues by panic buying motorists.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
New firstOld first
09:01 GMT 03.10.2021
Johnson: Tory Party Will Not Be Irresponsible With Public Finances
08:53 GMT 03.10.2021
UK's Johnson Says Tories Don't Want to Raise Taxes to Subsidise Low Pay
08:45 GMT 03.10.2021
UK Won't Go Back to Old Model of Low Wages, Low Skills, Johnson Says
08:43 GMT 03.10.2021
UK's Johnson Says Problem in Petrol Forecourts Largely Driven by Demand
08:17 GMT 03.10.2021
Former Met Police Chief Superintendent Says Wayne Couzens was 'Monster in Uniform'
08:04 GMT 03.10.2021
Dowden: Met Police Will Face 'Very Serious Questions' on How Sarah Everard's Murderer Was Appointed to Serve as Police Officer
07:58 GMT 03.10.2021
Dowden: Tories Not Currently Speculating About 2023 Elections, But Working to Deliver 'What Matters'
07:54 GMT 03.10.2021
London, Southeast of UK Still Have Problems With Fuel Supply, Dowden Says
"There is clearly a problem still in London and the South East and people feel deeply frustrated, and I share their anger and frustration at not being able to get access to petrol. That's why the government is working tirelessly to resolve that situation", Dowden told Sky News on 3 October.
07:54 GMT 03.10.2021
Tories Taking Steps to Address Supply Chain Issues, Party Chair Dowden Says
07:52 GMT 03.10.2021
Johnson Vows 'Decisive Action' to Rebuild COVID-Hit Economy Ahead of Conservative Party Conference
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Email drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com