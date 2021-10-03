Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/iranian-fm-tehran-asked-us-to-unfreeze-10-billion-ahead-of-nuclear-talks---1089615242.html
Iranian FM: Tehran Asked US to Unfreeze $10 Billion Ahead of Nuclear Talks
Iranian FM: Tehran Asked US to Unfreeze $10 Billion Ahead of Nuclear Talks
A senior US State Department official last month said that the US and its allies are awaiting Iran's return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) ... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-03T03:51+0000
2021-10-03T03:49+0000
us
iran
united nations
nuclear talks
frozen funds
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106574/07/1065740709_0:0:5081:2859_1920x0_80_0_0_de707a9b2d031168c0986d2b7ecc4183.jpg
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Saturday revealed that US officials and middlemen seeking renewed nuclear talks with Iran should come to the table with a substantial offer that demonstrates Washington's intentions and renewed commitment to an accord. During the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) last month, Amirabdollahian informed US intermediaries that nuclear talks could occur if Washington unfreezes some $10 billion of Tehran's funds that are blocked because of US sanctions. "They are not willing to free $10 billion belonging to the Iranian nation so that we can say that the Americans once in the past several decades considered the interests of the Iranian nation," Amirabdollahian added. Amirabdollahian told the outlet that Tehran would "soon" return to Vienna for talks. However, no date or timeline was provided.Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in his UNGA address again emphasized that Tehran is not pursuing nuclear weapons, and would need the US to fulfill its obligations and lift all sanctions related to the accord. As for Washington, a senior State Department official stressed last month that time is running out while continuing to assert that Tehran is growing its nuclear program. While the US is willing to return to the negotiating table, US officials have suggested that there will be a point when the non-proliferation benefits offered under the JCPOA no longer meet Washington's demands. The unnamed State Department official noted that the US reserves the right to "conclude that Iran simply has a different course of action in mind." In that case, "we'll have to act accordingly," they added.
Time is ALWAYS "running out" in negotiating with the US... they are right...if the US is serious...they need to unfreeze Iranian assets...else Iran can gaslight them back...
1
1
us
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106574/07/1065740709_24:0:4451:3320_1920x0_80_0_0_51c1bb91afe639e2a9435d17c5710a2a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, iran, united nations, nuclear talks, frozen funds

Iranian FM: Tehran Asked US to Unfreeze $10 Billion Ahead of Nuclear Talks

03:51 GMT 03.10.2021
© AP Photo / Carlos BarriaA staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc.
A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
© AP Photo / Carlos Barria
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
A senior US State Department official last month said that the US and its allies are awaiting Iran's return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - an Obama-era nuclear agreement that the Trump administration abandoned in 2018. Although Tehran halted JCPOA compliance in 2019, Iran has expressed conditional interest in a nuclear deal.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Saturday revealed that US officials and middlemen seeking renewed nuclear talks with Iran should come to the table with a substantial offer that demonstrates Washington's intentions and renewed commitment to an accord.
During the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) last month, Amirabdollahian informed US intermediaries that nuclear talks could occur if Washington unfreezes some $10 billion of Tehran's funds that are blocked because of US sanctions.

"The Americans tried to contact us through different channels in New York, and I told the mediators if America's intentions are serious then a serious indication was needed ... by releasing at least $10 billion of blocked money," the Iranian foreign minister said during a state television interview.

"They are not willing to free $10 billion belonging to the Iranian nation so that we can say that the Americans once in the past several decades considered the interests of the Iranian nation," Amirabdollahian added.
Amirabdollahian told the outlet that Tehran would "soon" return to Vienna for talks. However, no date or timeline was provided.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in his UNGA address again emphasized that Tehran is not pursuing nuclear weapons, and would need the US to fulfill its obligations and lift all sanctions related to the accord.
As for Washington, a senior State Department official stressed last month that time is running out while continuing to assert that Tehran is growing its nuclear program.
While the US is willing to return to the negotiating table, US officials have suggested that there will be a point when the non-proliferation benefits offered under the JCPOA no longer meet Washington's demands.
The unnamed State Department official noted that the US reserves the right to "conclude that Iran simply has a different course of action in mind." In that case, "we'll have to act accordingly," they added.
200000
Discuss
Popular comments
Time is ALWAYS "running out" in negotiating with the US... they are right...if the US is serious...they need to unfreeze Iranian assets...else Iran can gaslight them back...
monti
3 October, 07:23 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:18 GMTUS Delegation Discusses Migrant, Security Situation With Haitian Officials
04:13 GMTBling, Bling! US Woman Uncovers 4.38-Carat Diamond at Arkansas State Park
04:12 GMTPresident Duterte Says Daughter to Run in 2022 Philippines Election, Reports Suggest
03:51 GMTIranian FM: Tehran Asked US to Unfreeze $10 Billion Ahead of Nuclear Talks
03:31 GMTUS Warns Sudan That Bilateral Relations Depend on Civilian-Led Transition
03:30 GMTBepiColombo Captures Stunning First Image of Mercury During Flyby
03:10 GMTThousands Protest Against COVID-19 Health Passes Across France - Reports
02:55 GMTVoting in Qatar’s First Legislative Elections Over, Female Candidates Fail to Make It
02:40 GMTConfinement Lifted in Some Parts of La Palma Island Amid Volcanic Eruption - Authorities
02:37 GMT'Distant Future': Head of Israeli Military Intel Notes Iran Won't Have Nuclear Bomb Anytime Soon
02:30 GMTChildren Born in 2020 Will Face Up to 7 Times More Extreme Climate Events - Study
01:59 GMTNYC Schools Proceed With COVID Vaccine Mandate as SCOTUS Justice Sotomayor Blocks Teachers' Appeal
01:14 GMTMarie Antoinette's Redacted Love Letters Finally Uncensored With X-Ray Tech
YesterdayIranian Foreign Minister Says Talks on Restoring Nuclear Deal to Resume in Vienna Soon
Yesterday'Our Hearts Are Broken': Body Believed to be Missing Teen Miya Marcano Found, Florida Sheriff Says
Yesterday'Voice of the Violence': US Issues Terrorism Charge Against Canadian Who Narrated Daesh Propaganda
YesterdayTop Lockheed Martin Exec Spills Beans on Likely Base for Poland's Second F-35A Squadron - Report
YesterdayVideo: Brazil Sees 5th Nationwide Protest Against President Bolsonaro Since May
YesterdayTunisian President Promises New Government 'in Days' Following July Takeover
YesterdayUN Peacekeeper Dead, 4 Others Injured in Blast in Northern Mali - MINUSMA